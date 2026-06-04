Man Utd make Bruno Fernandes contract decision as Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'priorities' emerge

By Carter White | 04 Jun 2026 17:10

Manchester United have reportedly halted contract talks with Bruno Fernandes following the end of the season.

The Red Devils are preparing for their first full campaign under the leadership of head coach Michael Carrick, who steered the club from midtable to Champions League qualification during the second half of the term.

Recently, permanent boss Carrick was quizzed on the future of star man Fernandes, with the former Middlesbrough boss predicting that the Portugal international will remain at Old Trafford for next season.

The 31-year-old is entering the summer off the back of arguably his best-ever Man United campaign, forming a key part of a Red Devils side which secured a much-needed return to the Champions League.

Fernandes was also in the mood for collecting individual accolades, with the ex-Sporting Lisbon midfielder racking up 21 Premier League assists - surpassing the best season tallies of Kevin De Bruyne (20) and Thierry Henry (20).

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Man Utd shelve Fernandes contract talks?

According to The Mirror, Manchester United have made an interesting decision regarding the future of Fernandes, whose £250,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford expires in just over 12 months.

The report claims that Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has chosen to halt contract talks with the Portuguese maestro for the time being, with the creative genius geering up for the 2026 World Cup.

Man Utd are said to be relaxed about the situation, with Fernandes supposedly informing the club of his desire to remain past the summer transfer window before heading to North America with Roberto Martinez's troops.

It is understood that the 20-time English champions are focusing on signing new players, with left wing, midfield and centre-back representing the priority positions for Carrick's Premier League and Champions League hopefuls.

Fernandes has been given assurances about the club's high ambitions this summer, with Man Utd closing in on the £35m signing of Brazilian midfielder Ederson from former Europa League champions Atalanta BC.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Could someone flirt with Fernandes clause?

Although his current Manchester United contract expires during the summer of 2027, Fernandes has the option to extend his stay by another year, putting some of the power in his hands.

There is said to be a £55m release clause in the 31-year-old's deal, however, it is unlikely that any club in world football would be willing to trigger the expensive stipulation, given the midfielder's age profile.

The relationship between Fernandes and upstairs at Old Trafford appears to be rosy at the moment, whilst the Portugal man gave a glowing review of Carrick's coaching credentials during a recent podcast appearance.