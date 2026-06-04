World Cup 2026: Man Utd legend makes prediction and shares US concerns

By Matthew Cooper | 04 Jun 2026 16:34

The 2026 World Cup is set to get underway next week, with this year's edition the first to feature 48 nations.

There are a number of teams who could be considered favourites to lift the trophy on July 19, including France, Spain, Argentina, England and Brazil.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha, who was part of the France squad that finished runners-up at the 2006 World Cup, has given his thoughts on the tournament.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Saha has named his favourite to win the World Cup and also expressed concern about the United States being one of the hosts.

France tipped to win 2026 World Cup

© Imago

"France are my World Cup favourites, not because I'm French, but because of the experience that the manager and the players have," Saha told Sports Mole on behalf of BetVictor, in line with our World Cup betting strategy.

"It's not the same group that won it [in 2018], but I think it has evolved with our Ballon d'Or winner in [Ousmane] Dembele, but also [Kylian] Mbappe, who is on fire with Real Madrid.

"We have such strong wingers now in [Michael] Olise, [Desire] Doue, [Bradley] Barcola, and all those players are playing really well. Defensively, we maybe had a bit more options at the back, but we are very strong."

Saha "scared" about US hosting 2026 World Cup

© Iconsport / Raphael Vergnaund

Saha also named Argentina, Brazil and Portugal as other nations he could see lifting the trophy and admitted he is "scared about the US hosting".

"I can still see some very strong nations, which will always be the case with Argentina, Brazil, even if they may look a bit less powerful than they used to when they had Ronaldo and Ronaldinho and all those players." Saha added.

"Lionel Messi would have a big job on his hands to be out there, but Portugal as well. So I want to see a very competitive World Cup, even if I'm scared about the US hosting at the moment."

Messi is set to play in his sixth World Cup for Argentina, having been named in Lionel Scaloni's 26-man squad after firing his side to victory four years ago in Qatar with seven goals at the tournament.