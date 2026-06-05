Man United transfer news: Update on future of "leader" Bruno Fernandes as Omar Berrada reveals summer strategy

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jun 2026 02:43 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 02:44

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has revealed that he wants Bruno Fernandes to stay at the club this summer.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League in 2025-26, and their progress on the pitch could allow them to capitalise on their placement by signing some of Europe's best talents.

Boss Michael Carrick will likely want to sign players that complement captain Bruno Fernandes, who has himself been linked with a moved away from Old Trafford.

Chief executive Berrada not only insisted that he wants Fernandes to stay, but also revealed the club plan for the summer of 2026 to be similar to 2025's window, telling reporters: "The template for what we did last summer will be replicated in many ways.

"You always go into a window. You don't know how you're going to come out of it, but you have to be really prepared. You have to have a clear plan. You have to know exactly what positions you're looking to strengthen.

"I think in Bruno, we have a fantastic captain. Absolutely fantastic. We'd like him to stay. Of course we do. He's had a great season on the pitch and more importantly, I think he's shown everybody that he is a great leader. People don't see what he does outside the pitch and he deserves a lot of credit."

Berrada also argued that having Fernandes remain at the club would be invaluable to the younger group moving forward.

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The Bruno Fernandes problem: Too important to sell

Fernandes proved in 2025-26 that he was still one of the best players in the Premier League, registering a record-breaking 21 assists in the top flight.

The Portuguese international also scored nine goals in the league that season, and he has registered at least 18 goal involvements in four of his six full Premier League campaigns.

BRUNO FERNANDES'S 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE Matches: 35 Starts: 35 Goals: 9 Assists: 21

While the attacking midfielder has established himself as the key cog of the United team, he will turn 32 in September, and the club must plan for a future without him sooner rather than later.

However, Fernandes will likely demand to be at the centre of the team for as long as he is at the club, but any efforts to build the new era of Manchester United around the captain could prove problematic in the long term given he is almost certainly in the latter stages of his top-level career.

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Can Bruno Fernandes lead Man United to the Premier League title

If Fernandes can continue to produce at the rate that he has since joining the Red Devils, there could be scope for the club to challenge Arsenal for the title.

The captain has arguably not played with an attack as talented as the one currently at Old Trafford, and the addition of Atalanta's Ederson will be a significant boost to the Red Devils' midfield.

United may need to sign more midfielders before the closure of the transfer window, and defensive reinforcements would also be welcome, but they are at least in a strong position ahead of the start of 2026-27.