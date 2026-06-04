Arsenal transfer news: Major 'boost' for Mikel Arteta as PSG drop out of race for £10m Morgan Rogers alternative

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jun 2026 00:22

Paris Saint-Germain have dropped out of the race to sign Arsenal target Eli Junior Kroupi, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners' season may have ended in Champions League heartache against PSG, but they were at least able to claim the Premier League title.

Now that Mikel Arteta has finally guided the Londoners to first place, he will want to reinforce further in hopes of establishing a dynasty.

The club have been linked to Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, though the attacker would almost certainly prove costly.

However, Eli Junior Kroupi may soon emerge as an alternative if a report from Get French Football News is to be believed, with the outlet claiming that PSG have dropped out of the race to sign the Bournemouth teenager.

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Eli Junior Kroupi assessed: The perfect Morgan Rogers alternative?

Eli Junior Kroupi signed for Bournemouth in August 2025 for a fee of £10m from Lorient, and he was one of the division's standout stars in 2025-26.

The 19-year-old ended that campaign with 13 goals in all competitions, with all his strikes coming in the league, and he broke the record for the most goals scored by a teenager in their debut Premier League season.

ELI JUNIOR KROUPI 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE Matches: 33 Starts: 21 Minutes: 1,672 Goals: 13 Assists: 0

Rogers has established himself as one of the most deadly forwards from outside the box, but he can at times be left frustrated when asked to pick up the ball between the lines.

Kroupi is more comfortable in smaller areas, and he also scored twice from outside the penalty area in 2025-26, highlighting his rounded skillset.

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Arsenal to battle Liverpool for Eli Junior Kroupi?

The wildcard in the race for Kroupi is Liverpool given they have appointed Andoni Iraola as boss, and the 43-year-old may want to be reunited with his former player.

Liverpool already have Florian Wirtz as an option for their attacking midfield role, though the German has considerable experience from the left side of attack, meaning there could be room in the squad for the Bournemouth teenager.

The prospect of playing for a familiar face may be tempting, but Arsenal could offer the teenager the chance to immediately compete for silverware, something that may ultimately help them win the race for Kroupi's signature.