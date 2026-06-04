World Cup 2026 Group F preview: Prediction, teams, rankings, key fixture, star players

By Ben Sully | 05 Jun 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 00:09

A newly expanded World Cup format will see 48 nations compete across 12 groups for football's biggest prize in a tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Three-time runners-up Netherlands headline Group F, which has all the makings of being one of the most competitive groups in the tournament.

Ronald Koeman's charges will battle Japan, Sweden and Tunisia for the chance to feature in the Round of 32.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth preview for Group F of the 2026 World Cup, including predicted standings and every nation's key player.

World Cup 2026 Group F: Netherlands

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

FIFA ranking: 7

Netherlands may not be among the favourites to lift the trophy, but that will not stop them from heading to North America with hopes of going one step further their runners-up finishes of 1974, 1978 and 2010.

The Oranje have experienced mixed results at the World Cup since losing 1-0 to Spain in the 2010 final, finishing in third spot in 2014, failing to qualify for Russia 2018 before falling at the quarter-final stage in Qatar three-and-a-half years ago.

The Netherlands have never suffered a group stage exit at the World Cup, and will be fancied to finish top in Group F, although they enter the tournament on the back of an inconsistent run of form that has seen them win two, draw two and lose one of their last five outings.

Mexico star player: Virgil van Dijk

© Imago / Richard Wareham

Van Dijk, who will be keen to put a difficult club season behind him, will have a key role to play as a captain and defender in the Netherlands' World Cup campaign.

At the age of 33, this may be the last realistic chance for the centre-back to challenge for football's most coveted trophy, and with the Netherlands ' defence looking stronger than their attack, Van Dijk will know that the team's great strength will need to be right at it if they are to make an impression on the competition.

World Cup 2026 Group F: Japan

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

FIFA ranking: 18

Japan will make an eighth consecutive World Cup finals appearance after collecting 23 points from 10 matches in the third phase of qualifying to finish above Australia and Saudi Arabia.

The Samurai Blue have been touted as a potential dark horse, despite being without the services of the key attacking duo of Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino due to injury.

Japan have built momentum in the lead-up to the tournament with six consecutive victories, including successes against Brazil and England.

Japan star player: Take Kubo

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

With Mitoma and Minamino out, Kubo will have to step up in one of the two number 10 roles in Hajime Moriyasu's 3-4-2-1 formation.

The Real Sociedad attacker possesses the dribbling ability to cause havoc among opposition defences, and unlike many players at the tournament, he should be fresh after only returning from a three-month injury absence in April.

World Cup 2026 Group F: Sweden

© Imago / Bildbyran

FIFA ranking: 38

Sweden are set to make just their second World Cup appearance since 2006, despite finishing bottom of their qualifying group with two points to their name.

Fortunately for Sweden, they were handed a second chance courtesy of their Nations League performance, and under the watch of Graham Potter, they made full use of that opportunity by claiming victories over Ukraine and Poland in the playoffs.

Potter has already ultimately achieved the objective that was set when he was appointed last October, although a World Cup in North America will spark hopes of a positive campaign, given the fact the country achieved a third-place finish in the 1994 edition in the USA.

Sweden star player: Viktor Gyokeres

© Imago / Igor Jakubowski / Newspix

There may be question marks about whether Gyokeres has the all-round ability to be Arsenal's number nine in the long-term, but there is little doubt that he is the star man in Sweden's World Cup squad.

Gyokeres fired his country to the finals with a match-winning hat-trick against Ukraine in the playoff semi-finals and a dramatic 88th-minute winner in the final against Poland.

With 20 goals in 33 international appearances, Gyokeres' goals will be key to Sweden's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds, especially as there are question marks over Alexander Isak's fitness following an injury-hit campaign with Liverpool

World Cup 2026 Group F: Tunisia

© Iconsport / SUSA

FIFA ranking: 44

Tunisia are set to make their third consecutive finals appearance after cruising through their qualifying group, recording nine wins and one draw without conceding a single goal.

However, as the lowest-ranked side in the group, Tunisia may be seen as the most obvious candidate to finish bottom, especially as they have failed to make it out of the group stage in each of their six World Cup appearances.

Their recent form also suggests it will be difficult to make their first knockout round appearance, having won just one of their last six matches (D3, L2).

Tunisia star player: Ellyes Skhiri

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Hannibal Mjebri may catch the eye as one of Tunisia's key attackers, but the country's captain, Skhiri, may have a bigger say in the team's overall performance, and not just because of his role as a leader.

The experienced midfielder will act as the glue between defence and attack, tasked with protecting the backline and keeping moves ticking over when his team is in possession.

World Cup 2026 Group F key fixture: Japan vs. Sweden

The general consensus is the Netherlands will come out on top in Group F, which, in theory, means there will be a three-way fight for the second automatic qualification spot.

On paper, Japan and Sweden are likely to be the contenders for a top-two finish, meaning their meeting in Arlington on the final day of the group stage could be a crucial contest in the battle for automatic qualification to the knockout rounds.

The fixture also represents the first time that the two nations have faced off since they played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly in May 2002.

You can find a full rundown of the World Cup 2026 fixtures here, as well as a list of the best World Cup betting sites.

World Cup 2026 Group F prediction

There may be some doubt as to whether the Netherlands have enough quality in their squad to go the distance, but they certainly have enough experience and talent in their ranks to secure top spot in a potentially tricky group.

Japan will take confidence from recent wins over a couple of international football's biggest nations; a run of five consecutive clean sheets suggests their backline can provide the foundation for a strong group stage campaign, which is why we believe they will take second place ahead of Sweden.

Potter may have led his side through the playoffs, but two wins in their last 10 games inspire little confidence that they have what it takes to finish above regular World Cup campaigners like the Netherlands and Japan.

Sweden's hopes of advancing as one of the best third-placed sides could depend on how they perform in their World Cup opener against Tunisia, who have an unfortunate habit of failing to make it out of the group stage, and while they could make things tough for their three group rivals, we do not see them picking up the points required to avoid a bottom-place finish.

Fancy casting your own predictions for the World Cup? Check out our interactive World Cup bracket tool here.