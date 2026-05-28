World Cup 2026 bracket: Predict your winner for the tournament - will England go all the way?

By Ben Knapton | 28 May 2026 11:48 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 11:53

Excitement is building by the day ahead of the World Cup 2026 tournament, which is now only a matter of days away following the conclusion of domestic campaigns.

England will consider themselves as one of the favourites alongside the likes of Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, Argentina, Brazil and the Netherlands, but will the Three Lions go all the way in your eyes?

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to predict the entire World Cup with our interactive simulator tool - be sure to share your bracket on socials and with your mates!

When could England face another World Cup 2026 favourite?

England's best and worst-case World Cup scenarios have already been mapped out, and in the former eventuality, Thomas Tuchel's men may not face another heavyweight nation until the semi-finals.

Indeed, the Three Lions could face Jordan, Curacao and Ivory Coast in their first three knockout rounds if the stars align, before meeting Portugal in the final four and then the Netherlands in the July 19 showpiece.

However, if England only finished second in the group stage, there is a possibility that they could immediately meet Portugal in the last 32, followed by Spain, Belgium, France and Argentina en route to the trophy.

Who are the outsiders for World Cup 2026 glory?

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Now that the golden generation are either retired or in the second halves of their careers, Belgium are unlikely to be considered genuine challengers for the crown, but the Red Devils still have the tools to spring a surprise in Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard and stalwarts Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

England's group-stage opponents Croatia - led by the evergreen Luka Modric - can never be discounted in major tournaments either, evidenced by their final run in 2018, semi-final run in 2022 and Nations League runners-up award in 2023.

While Europe and South America have solely dominated the men's World Cup, Japan stunned England at Wembley in a friendly a little over three months ago and have also earned the dark-horse label for the 2026 tournament.

After their historic semi-final appearance in 2022, Morocco are ones to watch again, as are Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland's Norway.