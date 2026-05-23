Why is Cole Palmer not in England's World Cup 2026 squad?

By Saikat Mandal | 23 May 2026 13:03

Football can be gloriously uplifting, but it can also be ruthlessly cruel, and few decisions surrounding Thomas Tuchel’s England squad announcement have carried the same emotional sting as the omission of Cole Palmer from the 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Palmer joins a list of high-profile absentees that includes Phil Foden, Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but his exclusion feels particularly poignant because, for so long, it seemed inevitable that this would be the tournament where he announced himself as one of England’s defining stars.

Tuchel admitted that informing the Chelsea attacker was among the most difficult phone calls he had to make, but international football has never been a sanctuary for sentiment, and when World Cup squads are selected, emotion is almost always sacrificed at the altar of form, trust and timing.

“I think he suffers from a lack of individual form within the club,” Tuchel explained.

“He was not as decisive or as influential as he was in the last seasons, throughout the whole season. Second of all, he was not very influential with us. His record with us was just not outstanding, not good enough to make him ‘no matter what, he is coming’.

“That is just the reality of it. He had to pull out injured several times, when he was in camp he did not have the impact that we all wanted to push him for.”

The words may feel brutally direct, but they are grounded in a reality that Palmer himself would probably recognise.

Cole Palmer: It was supposed to be his World Cup

© Imago / Action Plus

Ever since leaving Manchester City for Chelsea, Palmer had steadily evolved from gifted academy graduate into one of the most captivating attacking talents in English football.

There has always been something wonderfully effortless about the way he plays. Goals appear to arrive without strain, assists seem to emerge from instinct rather than calculation, and even his body language carries the kind of serene confidence that makes difficult things look absurdly simple.

After scoring 25 goals in his first season at Chelsea, Palmer appeared destined for superstardom, having won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award in 2023-24, scored for England in the Euro 2024 final, and provided the decisive assist for Ollie Watkins’s dramatic semi-final winner.

By every conventional measure, he seemed to be ascending exactly as England would have hoped, with this World Cup expected to be his natural stage.

Even last season, despite Chelsea’s inconsistencies, he produced 18 goals and 14 assists while helping the Blues lift the Conference League and the Club World Cup, where he played a decisive role once again.

At 24, this should have been his red-carpet arrival on football’s grandest stage, but sadly, it has become a deeply painful setback.

Why is Cole Palmer not in England’s World Cup squad?

© Imago / IPA Sport

For all the sympathy his omission will generate, the truth is Palmer simply did not give Tuchel enough to cling to.

That may sound harsh when discussing a footballer of his talent, but World Cup selection is determined by present reality, not lingering reputation or anticipated brilliance.

Despite managing nine Premier League goals, Palmer too often looked like a diminished version of the devastating attacker England supporters had grown accustomed to watching. The authority was inconsistent, the influence sporadic, and the sense of inevitability that once surrounded him had noticeably faded.

Of course, context matters. Chelsea spent large stretches of the season looking like a club searching for direction, and creative players are often the first to suffer in that kind of chaos.

A revolving managerial situation, shifting tactical demands and a lack of structural continuity created an environment where rhythm was difficult for many players to sustain, but elite international football rarely accommodates contextual excuses.

At his best, Palmer thrives when granted freedom behind the striker, where his intelligence, movement and improvisational quality can flourish naturally. In that role, he still managed eight goals this season.

However, frequent deployment on the right wing, and at times even the left, appeared to dilute his effectiveness significantly, and the numbers became increasingly alarming as he managed just one goal in 17 appearances.

In a World Cup year, such timing can be devastating. Tuchel ultimately had stronger cases elsewhere, with Morgan Rogers offering relentless momentum and Eberechi Eze arriving with sharper recent influence.

It is unquestionably a cruel blow for Palmer, but based purely on recent evidence, it would be difficult to argue that Tuchel’s verdict was entirely unjustified.

The deeper concern surrounding Cole Palmer

© Imago / Mark Pain

Perhaps the bigger concern is that Palmer’s omission is not simply the story of one disappointing season, but the resurfacing of a pattern that had already begun to reveal itself.

Palmer is not the kind of relentless weekly machine that prime Mohamed Salah became, nor does he currently offer the same consistent week-to-week destruction as someone like Michael Olise. Palmer’s brilliance tends to arrive in waves, often inspired, often dazzling, but not always sustained.

That volatility was visible last season as well, as Palmer looked utterly unstoppable between mid-December and January, scoring seven goals in nine matches while carrying Chelsea’s attack with remarkable ease. Yet what followed was a dramatic collapse in output, with the England attacker managing just one goal in his next 23 appearances for the Blues.

Palmer did rediscover glimpses of his brilliance later, most notably with a stunning brace against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, but by then, the broader narrative had already hardened.

The reasons are probably layered, and none of them particularly surprising. Physical fatigue is certainly one possibility, given the extraordinary burden Palmer has carried at a relatively young age, often without the kind of recovery periods that creative attacking players desperately need.

Mental fatigue may also be a factor, because footballers expected to function as a club’s creative heartbeat often shoulder invisible psychological strain alongside the physical demands.

Whether it was fatigue, tactical confusion, or simply the natural ebb and flow of form, one thing became impossible to ignore - Palmer stopped looking like a player Tuchel could trust without hesitation.

This cannot be where the story ends for Cole Palmer

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

For Palmer, this will hurt profoundly.

Missing a World Cup at 24, particularly when it once felt like your natural stage, is the kind of disappointment that can either damage confidence or forge resilience.

Fortunately for him, time remains firmly on his side. This is not a career-defining rejection, nor does it diminish the extraordinary talent that made him one of England’s brightest hopes in the first place. If anything, it should serve as a brutally honest checkpoint.

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso now has a major role to play in protecting Palmer, restoring clarity around his role, rebuilding rhythm into his game, and ensuring the immense burden of expectation does not suffocate the spontaneity that makes him special.

Football has a habit of being cruel, but it also offers redemption to those talented enough to demand it. Cole Palmer unquestionably belongs in that category.