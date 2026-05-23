Four Barcelona players absent as Hansi Flick's team finish title-winning La Liga campaign at Valencia

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 12:54 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 12:57

Barcelona will be missing four notable players for Saturday's La Liga contest with Valencia.

Fermin Lopez has undergone an operation on a fractured foot, with the Spain international now out of the 2026 World Cup, while Lamine Yamal has been missing since the end of April with a hamstring issue.

Barcelona are also without the services of Jules Kounde, with head coach Hansi Flick recently revealing that the club are being careful with the defender's fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

”He will play in the World Cup and now he has some problems, so we are careful with him,” Flick told reporters.

“For everyone it is a great goal to play in the World Cup and he has not trained for that. We take care of it and handle it well; he does treatment and works on it. He’s evolving well.”

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Valencia vs. Barcelona: Yamal, Fermin, Kounde, Raphinha absent for La Liga champions at Mestalla

Raphinha has also not received a call-up, with the Brazil international being rested on Saturday night due to some fitness problems in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old has been restricted to 33 appearances for Barcelona this term due to injury problems, and he will now receive a rest ahead of linking up with the Brazil squad to prepare for the World Cup.

It has been an impressive 2025-26 La Liga campaign for Barcelona, with the Catalan side boasting a record of 31 wins, one draw and five defeats from their 37 matches to collect 94 points.

Flick's side won the La Liga title earlier this month by beating Real Madrid in El Clasico, and they are 11 points ahead of Los Blancos in the La Liga table heading into the final matchday.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Barcelona have been comfortably the best team in Spain this season

Barcelona will also end the 2025-26 campaign with another Spanish Super Cup trophy, but they fell short in the Champions League and Copa del Rey this term.

Xavi Espart, Alvaro Cortes and Tommy Marques have received call-ups by Flick for this match, and the trio will hope to be involved in the team's final fixture of the campaign.

There is also a triple boost for Barcelona, with Ferran Torres, Frenkie de Jong and Marcus Rashford all included after missing the clash with Real Betis last time out.

Full Barcelona squad vs. Valencia:

J Garcia, Szczesny, Kochen; Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Christensen, Martin, E Garcia, Cortes, Espart; Gavi, Pedri, Casado, Olmo, De Jong, Bernal, Tommy; F Torres, Lewandowski, Rashford, Roony

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!