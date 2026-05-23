Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League fixture

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 10:56

Arsenal will appropriately begin their Premier League title parade in the capital on Sunday, when they take on Crystal Palace in their final domestic match of the 2025-26 season.

The Gunners will enjoy a guard of honour before lifting the trophy in gameweek 38, while the Eagles have been consigned to a bottom-half finish but are fully focused on the Conference League.

Here, Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal kick off?

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal has been scheduled for a 4pm kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

All 10 Premier League games are beginning at the same time in gameweek 38 - a long-standing tradition with the final matchday of the season.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal being played?

Crystal Palace are hosting Arsenal at Selhurst Park, meaning that Arsenal will not have the chance to lift the trophy at the Emirates just yet.

Mikel Arteta's men ran out 5-1 winners in this exact fixture last season, and the Gunners have only ever lost two of their 16 Premier League away matches vs. the Eagles.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Crystal Palace's battle with Arsenal has been selected for coverage on the Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Sky Sports Premier League can be found on channel number 502 on Virgin Media and 402 on Sky.

Online streaming

If you have a Sky Sports add-on with your TV subscription, you can watch the game via a dedicated TV app, such as Sky Go or Virgin TV Go.

The London derby is also available to watch on NOW TV, which will set you back £14.99 for a day pass and £34.99 for a monthly subscription.

Highlights

The Sky Sports website and Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will post highlights of the game shortly after the final whistle has blown.

The Arsenal and Crystal Palace YT accounts should also show the best bits, as will Match of the Day at 10.30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Arsenal?

One of a few dead-rubber fixtures on the final day of the Premier League season, neither Crystal Palace nor Arsenal are fighting for anything significant, but the former could still finish anywhere from 14th to 16th.

Sunday's match will also mark Glasner's Selhurst Park farewell before his summer departure, and he will hope to maintain a long-standing Palace record, as the hosts have never lost a final-day top-flight fixture when playing at home.

On Arsenal's end, a victory would see Arteta's men end the season with 85 points, one more than last year's champions Liverpool and better than seven different Manchester United title-winning teams under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The champions could also equal their all-time record for wins to nil in a single season - 30, set in their 1970-71 double-winning campaign - but avoiding injuries before next weekend's Champions League final is the ultimate aim.

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