Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Mikel Arteta predicted to start three fringe players in Premier League finale

By Ben Knapton | 22 May 2026 17:49

As Arsenal prepare to conclude a triumphant Premier League campaign away to Crystal Palace, Sports Mole's experts deliver their verdict on the upcoming London derby.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: 'Starts for Kepa, Norgaard, Jesus?'

© Imago / Visionhaus

This has been the zenith of my Arsenal supporting career.

Throughout the season I've been critical of Arsenal's style of play and how different it's been to the prime Wenger ball days and even the Arteta days two or three years ago, when we were playing that really high octane attacking football, but that type of football just got us second place.

Rival fans will remember second-placed finishes and banter us for it, but I have never been happier to have been criticising Arteta's system and Arsenal's style of play, because I'd happily sit through 38 more horrible 1-0 wins with a corner goal if I can watch those title celebrations again.

It's been a whirlwind few days, but it's been absolutely epic. I wouldn't be surprised if Arsenal lose this game, and I wouldn't care if Arsenal lose this game.

We saw the videos of them at the Emirates at 5:00 a.m. in the morning completely hungover taking photos with fans. I wonder if they might still be a bit hungover at Selhurst Park.

It's a complete dead rubber Premier League game for both teams because Palace are focused on the Conference League final. It's all in for the Champions League for Arsenal, so party time regardless of whether we draw or get beaten two or three-nil.

It doesn't matter, we're the champions, and hopefully we can celebrate the double on May 31st.

Will there be a second-string side out? I think there'll be some changes. I wouldn't be shocked if we saw Kepa in goal. Maybe the likes of Norgaard might get a start.

Could see Gabriel Jesus maybe for his last game in an Arsenal kit. Max Dowman I'm not sure about because he's doing his GCSEs right now. Reminds me of that meme when you've got GCSE English at 2:00, then Champions League final at 8:00.

He won't go completely second string because he'll want to end it on a flourish, but I certainly don't expect a full-strength Arsenal this weekend.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'Can easily see Crystal Palace winning'

The most wins in the Premier League this season, the joint fewest defeats. It's been built on the defensive record.

Saka is a good player, but I don't think their forward players are anywhere close to those at the likes of United, City, or Liverpool. Saliba and Gabriel, whatever you say about them, are two absolutely elite centre-backs. Declan Rice has had a good season, and they've got a great goalkeeper as well.

If you can get those things right, you've got a great chance of being successful. It hasn't been exciting. It's been a poor Premier League season for me.

There's been lots of entertainment, but in terms of elite teams, City got knocked out of the Champions League by a pretty poor Real Madrid. I don't think this season has been great.

Palace, I fully expect them to win the Conference League final. What you'll find is quite similar to what happened in the Villa vs Freiburg final.

You've got a team who is a relatively good team in their league, but when they come up against a Premier League team, the Premier League team will be too strong.

I like Rayo Vallecano and they're in good form, but I'd fully expect Palace to win next week and give Glasner the perfect send-off.

It can change so quickly, they finish so low, and then they lose next week and suddenly it's an absolute disastrous season, but the fans won't care if they win that trophy.

This game is hard to really bill up into anything more than just a game that both sides will be playing, and I could easily see Palace winning. Arsenal's attention is elsewhere, but it's all on next week for Palace.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: 'Strong Crystal Palace, not the strongest'

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Even though Glasner has said about naming his strongest team, I'm wondering whether it's going to be a strong team rather than his strongest. In recent games he's named something like five or six of his main starting players and then rotated around them.

The likes of Mateta and Ismaila Sarr have maybe been given an hour or so in some games and 30 minutes in another. It'll probably be something similar again. Palace fans will be thinking just wrap the key players in cotton wool now.

This game on Sunday means nothing, so there's no need for Palace to overexert themselves with one eye on the Conference League game.

There's no need to risk anyone really for Glasner. It's all about managing the squad and keeping them as fresh as possible before the Conference League final.

For Glasner himself, this will be his final home game, final game at Selhurst Park, and his final Premier League game, potentially, unless he decides to join a Premier League team.

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