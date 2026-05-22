Premier League Gameweek 38
Spurs
May 24, 2026 4.00pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Everton

Everton lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture after David Moyes injury update

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Is Gueye Gana play? Predicted Everton XI vs. Spurs
© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Everton manager David Moyes is not overwhelmingly confident about Idrissa Gueye's chances of being available for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur in gameweek 38.

The Senegal international has been absent for a month with a "slight" injury, and while he is rated as "50-50" to make the cut, he had not resumed team training by the time Moyes faced the press on Friday.

Gueye could therefore be one of three absent players for the Toffees this weekend alongside Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite, but Moyes has no fresh concerns from the 3-1 defeat to Sunderland last weekend.

Everton were on course for a point in that game until a collapse in the final 10 minutes, so Moyes should see no reason to alter the starting XI from that loss to his former club.

Merlin Rohl opened his Premier League account in that clash and has likely done enough to hold his spot over Dwight McNeil, joining Beto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye in a familiar attack.

Tim Iroegbunam's place will come under threat from Gueye if the latter is passed fit, but there are no such concerns for James Garner, who was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Jordan Pickford will be the Toffees' sole representative in the Three Lions camp, and the national number one should be shielded by an unchanged back four in North London.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up against Everton

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Tottenham vs. Everton:

 
 

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