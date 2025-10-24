Spurs vs. Everton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

One of the Premier League's home specialists hosts a dominant away-day force on Sunday afternoon, as Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees have not yet suffered defeat on home soil since their departure from Goodison Park, making them one of only five teams with their unbeaten record on their own turf still intact after four Premier League gameweeks in 2025-26.

However, David Moyes's men were powerless to quell Erling Haaland in last weekend's 2-0 away defeat to Manchester City, one that left the Merseyside outfit 12th in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Spurs have taken more points on the road than any other English top-flight team this season - 10 from a possible 12 - but Thomas Frank's side have just one win to their name from their last five matches in all tournaments.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Everton and Tottenham.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 190

Spurs wins: 72

Draws: 60

Everton wins: 58

As two of the Premier League's six ever-present teams - the others being Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea - meetings between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are regular occurrences and have in fact been since their inaugural FA Cup showdown in 1904.

Fast-forward 120 years, and there have been 190 competitive clashes between the London and Merseyside giants, the former of whom boast the head-to-head superiority with 72 triumphs to their name, although Everton are not too far behind with 58.

The returning David Moyes led the Toffees to the most recent of those victories in January 2025, where a late Spurs fightback was fruitless in a 3-2 success for Everton, who had previously been thumped 4-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2024.

Another 60 matches between Spurs and the Toffees have ended with the spoils shared, including a top-flight encounter at Goodison Park in February 2024, where Richarlison would seemingly have the last laugh at his old stomping ground with a brace before Jarrad Branthwaite's last-gasp leveller.

Before 2025, Everton had gone without a win in eight straight matches against Tottenham, whom they had not prevailed against since a nine-goal FA Cup spectacular in 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti before Moyes's masterful homecoming.

That astounding 5-4 success came shortly after Everton's most recent Premier League triumph away to Spurs, which came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the start of the 2020-21 season, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted the game's only goal.

In December 2023, though, Tottenham handed out Christmas presents to their supporters two days early with a slender 2-1 victory - where Richarlison was again on target against his former employers.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 19, 2025: Everton 3-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 24, 2024: Spurs 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2024: Everton 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2023: Spurs 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2023: Everton 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 15, 2022: Spurs 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2022: Spurs 5-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2021: Everton 0-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2021: Everton 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2021: Everton 5-4 Spurs (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Sep 13, 2020: Spurs 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Jul 06, 2020: Spurs 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 03, 2019: Everton 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

May 12, 2019: Spurs 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2018: Everton 2-6 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2018: Spurs 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 09, 2017: Everton 0-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2017: Spurs 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2016: Everton 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 03, 2016: Everton 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 19, 2025: Everton 3-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 24, 2024: Spurs 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2024: Everton 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2023: Spurs 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2023: Everton 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 15, 2022: Spurs 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2022: Spurs 5-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2021: Everton 0-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2021: Everton 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 13, 2020: Spurs 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

