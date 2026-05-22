Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 22 May 2026 17:04 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 17:12

One of two colossal final-day Premier League clashes taking place in the capital, Tottenham Hotspur conclude their fight for survival at home to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites missed the chance to stay up in midweek, but thanks to their two-point lead and superior goal difference over West Ham United, a draw here should suffice to retain their perpetual Premier League status.

Match preview

"Embarrassing" Tottenham - in the eyes of a downtrodden James Maddison - could still be making trips to Lincoln City in the 2026-27 season, having passed up a golden opportunity to secure Premier League survival with a game to spare in midweek.

Taking on a jaded Chelsea side reeling from their FA Cup final loss to Manchester City, Roberto De Zerbi's men were breached by Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos, before Richarlison's hope-sparking strike and a second dose of penalty controversy in two weeks.

Marc Cucurella fouled Micky van de Ven inside the area and was given a yellow card, but as the ball was not in play during the time of the offence, no penalty was given - triggering familiar fury from Spurs fans and players after the Maddison-Leeds United incident.

Tottenham can take some comfort knowing that their fate is entirely in their own hands this weekend, and the only circumstance that would see them go down would be a defeat coupled with a West Ham victory over Leeds United, unless the Lilywhites draw and the Hammers win by 12 goals or more - fanciful stuff.

De Zerbi's men may have preferred to end the season away from their haunted home, though, as the hosts have collected a meagre 12 points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term, the joint-lowest total in the league alongside Burnley.

Everton should have few complaints about a road trip to close out their mixed campaign, having collected 26 of their 49 points on rival territory in 2025-26; the same number as Spurs and only fewer than Arsenal and Manchester City.

In contrast, the Hill Dickinson Stadium is yet to develop a fear factor for visiting teams, as David Moyes's men suffered their eighth home loss of the Premier League season last weekend, letting a 1-0 lead slip in a 3-1 beating by Sunderland.

The 12th-placed Toffees can therefore no longer sneak into the European spots on the final matchday, but Moyes can at least do his bit to help former club West Ham survive the drop, after being slain by another erstwhile employee in gameweek 37.

Everton are floundering rather than flourishing at the end of the year, though, having now failed to win any of their last six Premier League matches while conceding at least two goals on each occasion - albeit while also netting at least once themselves each time.

The Toffees failed to fire in a 3-0 home loss to Spurs earlier this season, though, and they have been beaten in their last four away matches against Tottenham by an aggregate scoreline of 13-1, most recently being battered 4-0 in August 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

L

D

W

W

D

L

Everton Premier League form:

D

L

L

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Tottenham's bid for survival could be boosted by the return of Dominic Solanke, as the striker has now made a full recovery from a hamstring injury, but a decision on his involvement has not yet been made.

Richarlison has a case to keep his spot up top after his 11th goal of the Premier League season last time out, though; the Brazilian also needs just one more goal involvement to equal his best return in one top-flight season (16).

Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh) remain out alongside knee victims Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero, who has enraged Spurs fans by travelling back to his native Argentina rather than watching Sunday's crunch clash in person.

As for Everton, what was supposed to be a "minor" injury for Idrissa Gueye has sidelined the 36-year-old for nearly a month, and he remains doubtful for Sunday due to the fact that he is yet to resume team training.

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (foot) have already played for the final time this season, and it still remains to be seen whether Everton can strike an agreement with the latter's parent club Manchester City over a permanent deal.

Moyes has also stressed that he will not be fielding a second-string team on Sunday, and a similar XI to the Sunderland defeat can be expected after Everton only collapsed in the final 10 minutes of that match.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Everton

Tottenham should find some attacking success against an Everton team who have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five away games, and have nothing but a top-half finish at stake.

Backing Spurs to win any home game this season has been a tall order, but we have faith in De Zerbi's men to obtain the point required to prolong their Premier League stay.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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