Wolves transfer news: Potential Spurs Championship star 'admired' by relegated Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 22 May 2026 10:44

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly 'admirers' of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine.

Rob Edwards is currently preparing his squad for Sunday's fixture at Burnley, Wolves aware that they will not finish bottom of the Premier League table if they can prevail at Turf Moor.

However, with big-money sales already agreed and the possibility of club legends returning to Molineux, work ahead of their return to the Championship is already well underway.

While Edwards will be targeting fresh additions throughout his squad, central-midfield will be viewed as a priority.

According to the Lancashire Post, Wolves are monitoring any developments with the future of Devine, who has been on loan at Preston North End.

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Wolves considering Devine approach

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a productive season at Deepdale, contributing eight goals and seven assists from 45 appearances in the second tier of English football.

Preston are said to have the option of signing Devine for £4.5m, something that they seemingly wish to do but it may be dependent on the structure of a deal.

As a result, other clubs are naturally keeping an eye on the situation of a player who has not made a first-team appearance for Spurs since 2022-23.

That could potentially change should Spurs be relegated to the Championship, with Devine boasting a career return of eight goals and nine assists from 60 outings in the division.

Furthermore, Spurs would need to add a number of domestic players to their squad if they find themselves in the Championship, a consequence of being required to meet the EFL's homegrown-quota regulations.

Having signed from Wigan Athletic during 2020-21, Devine would tick that particular box and be viewed as an asset.

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Why Devine would represent ideal signing for Wolves

Wolves must also act to comply with EFL regulations. As well as requiring more academy-produced players, Rob Edwards needs domestic-based talent, too.

Devine would be the ideal signing for Wolves for many reasons, including his potential and the ability to play in a number of central positions.

When Edwards sometimes uses two central midfielders and two number 10s in a 3-4-2-1 formation, Devine's versatility would prove important.

He could have interest from the Premier League, particularly promoted clubs, and the former England Under-20 international may want to take the next step of his career having only made two outings in England's top flight.

At the same time, he would likely be viewed as a first-choice pick by Edwards at Molineux, and the platform would be there to showcase his talents on a bigger stage.