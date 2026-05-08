Wolves transfer news: Joao Gomes transfer fee 'revealed' as European giant enter 'advanced talks'

By Darren Plant | 08 May 2026 15:55

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes is reportedly expected to sign for Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €45m (£38.91m).

With Wolves having already been confirmed as a Championship club for 2026-27, they are formulating plans for their return to the second tier.

While the West Midlands outfit are seemingly considering the surprise return of a former prospect, exits of first-team players are inevitable.

Brazil international Gomes has been linked with a number of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, as per sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs and talkSPORT, Atletico Madrid have won the race for his signature.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid favourites to complete Gomes deal

The report alleges that the relevant parties are in advanced talks over a deal worth nearly £39m.

A verbal agreement is close to being in place for a player who has been at Wolves since January 2023.

Gomes has contributed a total of eight goals and six assists from his 128 appearances in a Wolves shirt.

He has also progressed in a Brazil international, featuring on 10 occasions for the South American giants.

Atletico seemingly view the 25-year-old who can strengthen their midfield, with Gomes effectively replacing Conor Gallagher who moved to Tottenham Hotspur during the winter transfer window.

© Imago / Sportimage

A good deal for all concerned

Wolves knew that they had pulled off a coup in attracting Gomes to Molineux, particularly when Lyon wanted him at the same time.

The Flamengo star signed in a deal worth around £16m, subsequently proving to be value for money as he helped Wolves remain in the Premier League.

Not only has European football not been delivered, Wolves are preparing to play outside of England's top flight for the first time in eight years, and it was inevitable that Gomes would leave.

When some clubs may have targeted a cut-price deal, generating nearly £39m - more than double what they paid - represents a major boost to Wolves' coffers.