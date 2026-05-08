Crystal Palace lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Adam Wharton dropped

By Ben Knapton | 08 May 2026 15:26

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has suggested that he will make a handful of rotations for Sunday's Premier League battle with Everton at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles return to domestic duty after sealing a place in the Conference League final with a 5-2 semi-final win over Shakhtar Donetsk across two legs, and no new major concerns have arisen from Thursday's second-leg success.

However, Glasner name-checked Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Tyrick Mitchell and Yeremy Pino who gave everything they had and more on Thursday, so all five could be spared on Sunday.

Mateta's likely demotion will mean a start for Jorgen Strand Larsen in the number nine role, likely with Justin Devenny and Brennan Johnson acting as his supporting cast.

Both Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes could be drafted into the midfield, and if Borna Sosa is not back from an unspecified niggle, 19-year-old Rio Cardines may step into Mitchell's shoes.

Glasner also has Chadi Riad ready to step into the backline if needed, so Maxence Lacroix could enjoy a well-earned rest on Sunday.

Eddie Nketiah, Evann Guessand and Cheick Doucoure will not be involved in this fixture for Palace.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Cardines; Johnson, Devenny; Strand Larsen

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Crystal Palace

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