Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Crystal Palace and Everton.

Putting their unbeaten Premier League record on the line against a Merseyside team for the second week running, Crystal Palace pay their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for a date with Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles are now the only team in the 2025-26 English top flight with zero losses on their record, having deservedly and dramatically slain champions Liverpool last weekend thanks to an injury-time Eddie Nketiah winner.

The former Arsenal forward was also on target in midweek, as Oliver Glasner's side opened their Conference League campaign with a 2-0 success over Dynamo Kiev, where right-back Daniel Munoz also found the net.

European trips are not on Everton's agenda for the time being, but the Toffees are hovering just outside the continental spots in the Premier League table, despite being held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United last time out.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 62

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Draws: 21

Everton wins: 26

Everton have a very dominant record against Crystal Palace over the past few years, having lost just two of the last 24 meetings across all competitions.

The Toffees are unbeaten in nine, including in the first meeting of the 2024-25 campaign where Dwight McNeil netted twice to turn the game on its head, and in the four meetings last season, which saw Everton advance from the FA Cup third round against Palace thanks to a replay.

Everton completed back-to-back wins at Selhurst Park in February 2025, when newly-appointed David Moyes, back for a second spell at the club, earned a fourth win in five league games when Carlos Alcaraz, who was making his full debut, netted a late winner.

The first game in that nine-match unbeaten run was undoubtedly the most significant meeting between the two, especially for Everton, as a 3-2 win at Goodison Park in the penultimate fixture of the season saw them survive relegation in May 2022.

Palace led 2-0 at half time at Goodison, and knowing that they had to travel to Arsenal on the final day, it was essentially all or nothing for Everton, but they roared back with goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in front of the Gwladys Street to the relief of 37,000 Evertonians.

The two defeats Everton have suffered against Palace in the last 24 both came earlier that same season at Selhurst Park, towards the end of Rafael Benitez's ill-fated and brief spell in charge, while the Eagles also thrashed Frank Lampard's men 4-0 in the FA Cup a few months later.

In the 2004-05 campaign, Palace unfortunately suffered relegation to the Championship, thanks party to a 4-0 defeat at Everton, who were on their way to qualifying for the Champions League, while a piece of Premier League history was made when James Vaughan netted the final goal of the game, becoming the youngest scorer in the league's history at just 16 years and eight months old - a record that still stands to this day.

Everton were eyeing up a top-four finish again when Palace returned to the top flight in 2013-14, but Roberto Martinez's side were undone by the Eagles at Goodison, losing 3-2 in mid-April to all but end those hopes.

The majority of the meetings between the two have been during the Premier League era, as Palace rarely enjoyed many top-flight seasons before the 1990s, and the first six meetings between the sides were all in the FA Cup.

Palace thrashed Everton 6-0 at Goodison Park in 1922, but the Toffees were victorious in all of the other ties, exacting revenge with a 6-0 away win of their own in 1931.

The first league meetings between the two came in the 1969-70 season, when Everton took four points off Palace on their way to being crowned English champions that season.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 15, 2025: Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2024: Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2024: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 17, 2024: Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace (FA Cup Third Round Replay)

Jan 04, 2024: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton (FA Cup Third Round)

Nov 11, 2023: Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2022: Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 19, 2022: Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 20, 2022: Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Dec 12, 2021: Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2021: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2020: Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2020: Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 10, 2019: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2019: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2018: Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2018: Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2017: Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2017: Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

