Everton lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Thierno Barry returns

By Ben Knapton | 08 May 2026 15:18 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 15:26

Everton striker Thierno Barry has made his case to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 23-year-old bagged a brace off the bench in Monday's frenetic 3-3 draw with Manchester City, scoring just four minutes after replacing Beto and then another 13 moments later.

Despite Barry's brilliance as a super sub, David Moyes will surely promote him to the first XI for gameweek 36, likely as part of an otherwise unchanged attack.

Merlin Rohl was given the nod over Dwight McNeil last time out and played a key part in Barry's third goal - his scuffed shot deflected into his teammate's path - so the 23-year-old should be retained alongside Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Moyes revealed in his pre-game press conference that Idrissa Gueye is yet to return to training from the minor injury that kept him out of the Man City stalemate, so Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner are poised to pair up again.

Garner whipped in the corner for Jake O'Brien to head home the Toffees' second on Monday, and the latter is expected to continue in an untouched rearguard.

Jack Grealish (foot) and Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) remain sidelined for the visitors.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

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