Wolves boss Rob Edwards fires back at fans, says club's predicament "not his fault"

By Darren Plant | 08 May 2026 15:27

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has seemingly fired back at supporters who aimed jeers at him against Sunderland.

Edwards was appointed at a time in November when Wolves had accumulated just two points and were already destined for Premier League relegation.

However, despite a relative upturn in displays and results under the Englishman, Wolves have under-performed since the March international break.

Pressure and criticism of Edwards was already mounting before his decision to introduce Angel Gomes - who has made minimal impact since joining from Marseille - for wing-back Hugo Bueno during the latter stages of last Saturday's game with Sunderland.

Jeers rung around both before and after the full-time whistle as many supporters appeared to lose faith that Edwards could spearhead immediate promotion from the Championship.

© Imago / News Images

Edwards hits back at Wolves fans

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Edwards claimed that the current situation is "not his fault" and suggested that he deserves more patience with the fanbase.

He told reporters: "I’m in the situation I am in right now, but this is not my fault. It's been going on a long time.

"We came into this situation, so I feel energised by what we’re going to do and the difference we’re going to make going forward. We’re going to have to ride out this difficult period and stay strong.

“We’ve come into a team that haven’t won for ages on two points in the Premier League. We’ve not been able to play the way we want, we’ve been playing survival football and trying to keep confidence levels and trying to get our minimum level of hard work and what it looks like to compete [across].

"It’s been challenging and completely different to any time I’ve experienced before. Not many people would come into this situation either.”

© Imago / Sportimage

Edwards explains decision not to address Wolves fans after Sunderland game

The former defender was also quizzed on why he chose to go straight down the tunnel at the full-time whistle.

He added: "There was a bit of an edge and anxious feeling in the stadium. It probably rubbed off on to the players as well, so they did well to get something from the game.

"It was the right thing at the right time [going down the tunnel]. [Doing the lap of appreciation] wouldn’t have been the right decision.

"It was pretty clear how everyone felt in the stadium at the time and I didn’t want to incite that any more. No I wouldn’t change anything.”

Wolves make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon looking to avoid matching a Premier League feat held by Sheffield United.

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