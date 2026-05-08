Brighton vs. Wolves: Rob Edwards' side at risk of matching Sheffield United Premier League feat

By Darren Plant | 08 May 2026 12:03 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 12:04

Wolverhampton Wanderers are at risk of matching a Premier League feat held by Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

Rob Edwards' side make the trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion having already been relegated to the Championship.

Despite improvement at the start of 2026, Edwards is coming under pressure to retain his job for the club's return to the second tier of English football.

Awaiting Wolves is a Seagulls side who are very much in the hunt for Champions League qualification, helped by Aston Villa reaching the Europa League final.

If Brighton prevail on the South Coast, Wolves will achieve an unwanted feat that has only been recorded on one occasion.

© Imago / Focus Images

What Premier League feat are Wolves looking to avoid?

In the reverse fixture at Molineux, Wolves earned a 1-1 draw with Brighton, who equalised during the closing stages.

However, should they lose to Brighton on Saturday, it would mean that Wolves have lost to the other 19 teams in this season's Premier League.

Remarkably, that has only occurred once during the Premier League era, with Sheffield United doing so during the 2023-24 campaign.

Brighton are currently on an eight-match unbeaten record against Wolves, recording five wins and three draws since the start of 2022.

On a more positive note for Wolves, they have posted four draws and lost just once on their last six league visits to the Amex Stadium.

That said, Wolves are on a 19-match run without an away win in the Premier League, closing in on a 23-game league streak set between 2003 and 2004.

Brighton vs. Wolves Premier League match preview