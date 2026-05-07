Wolves lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 07 May 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 22:39

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

First-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa remains sidelined with an ankle injury that forced him to miss last weekend’s 1-1 draw with 10-man Sunderland, so Daniel Bentley will continue between the sticks.

Sam Johnstone (shoulder) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) are also unavailable for selection, while a late call is set to be made on the availability of Ladislav Krejci, who has been nursing a neck injury.

If Krejci is not fit to return, then Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes and Santiago Bueno, who scored against Sunderland, are all expected to link up in a three-man backline, while Pedro Lima and Hugo Bueno operate as wing-backs.

Head coach Rob Edwards will consider recalling January loan signing Angel Gomes to his midfield to play alongside Joao Gomes and Andre, while 18-year-old Mateus Mane could continue in an advanced central role.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Gomes will hope to earn a recall in the final third and may take the place of Tolu Arokodare, which would allow Adam Armstrong to lead the line.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Toti; Lima, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; R. Gomes, Mane; Armstrong

> Click here to see how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up against Wolverhampton Wanderers

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