Brighton lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 07 May 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 22:39

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium.

Mats Wieffer (ankle) is expected to join Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas (both knee) in the treatment room after aggravating an ankle problem in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Diego Gomez (knee), Solly March and James Milner (both muscle) have also been nursing injuries and a late call is set to be made on their availability for the visit of Wolves.

In the expected absence of Wieffer, head coach Fabian Hurzeler will weigh up whether to select Joel Veltman, Maxim De Cuyper or Ferdi Kadioglu at right-back, the latter of whom could continue at left-back, though.

Captain Lewis Dunk has begun as a substitute in the last two games since returning from suspension, and he may take a seat on the bench once again this weekend if Hurzeler opts to continue with Olivier Boscagli alongside Jan Paul van Hecker at centre-back.

Jack Hinshelwood scored his second goal in as many games last weekend, and the Seagulls starlet is likely to remain in an advanced midfield role, as Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari battle for a start in a deeper position alongside Pascal Gross.

Top scorer Danny Welbeck, who has 13 Premier League goals to his name this season, should start against up front, with Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh providing support in attack from out wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up against Brighton & Hove Albion

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