Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'draw up four-man midfield shortlist' including two Man Utd targets

By Carter White | 07 May 2026 16:37

Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a four-man midfield shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

After spending around £450m on signings during the previous summer trading point, the Reds have endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign, relinquishing control of the Premier League title without a fight.

Following last weekend's 3-2 defeat at the base of arch rivals Manchester United, Arne Slot's side are occupying fourth place in the top-flight standings, a mammoth 18 points behind pacesetters Arsenal.

Looking to make amends after a challenging Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams, the Reds welcome out-of-form and managerless Chelsea to Anfield for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Before the conclusion of a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, Liverpool face the Blues, travel to Aston Villa on May 14 and finish the term in front of their Anfield faithful against Brentford on May 24.

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Liverpool draw up four-man midfield shortlist?

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are preparing for a summer of significant change in their first-team ranks, with the current Premier League champions looking for an adequate Mohamed Salah replacement on the right wing.

There are additions to be made in defence with Andy Robertson departing after nine success-laden years, and the engine room of the Reds is also a priority for sporting director Richard Hughes.

The report states that Liverpool have drawn up a four-man midfield shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, with two of the names on the sheet heavily linked to Manchester United in recent times.

Those men are supposedly Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Carlos Baleba, with the latter valued at an eye-watering £80m by the South Coast club.

It is believed that Liverpool are also scouring the French market for potential midfield reinforcements, with Monaco man Lamine Camara and Lens star Mamadou Sangare under consideration.

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Liverpool's midfield issues

Winning the Premier League title by 10 points last season, Liverpool were expected to compete at the very summit of the standings once again, looking to build a domestic dynasty under the reign of Slot.

However, the Reds have struggled to keep pace with Manchester City and Arsenal, failing to adapt to the physical nature of the league this season as the 20-team cohort moves away from the trend of possession obsession.

Liverpool have often been outmuscled and dominated by their opponents this season, leading to suggestions that the Anfield club require more intimidating bodies in their midfield for next term.