Fabian Hurzeler: Every word from Brighton head coach, Tony Bloom, Paul Barber after long-term contract details are confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 07 May 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 17:31

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced that head coach Fabian Hurzeler has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 33-year-old was due to see his original deal run out in 2027, but he has agreed to pen fresh terms on a new three-year contract to keep him at the Amex Stadium until June 2029.

Hurzeler’s decision to commit his future to the Seagulls comes after he was linked with a number of European clubs including Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Texas-born German coach has expressed his love for the club and the city of Brighton, where he hopes to "challenge the establishment" in years to come.

“I absolutely love working for this club and living in the city and I am delighted to have agreed a new contract,” Hurzeler told Brighton’s official website. “To have this long-term commitment from the club is an honour, and one which only reinforces my desire to succeed in delivering on our shared long-term vision.

“From the beginning our focus has always been on forging an identity, developing the team, challenging the establishment and pushing our standards every day. I’m proud of what we have done so far, and even more excited about what is still to come.”

‘Hurzeler is an exceptional coach with a very bright future’

Fabian has a message for you, Albion fans... ?? pic.twitter.com/qTYm3LIHfb — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 7, 2026

Chairman Tony Bloom added: “Since his appointment, Fabian has continued the progress the club has made in recent seasons with consistent on-pitch performances, and he has developed a clear playing identity.

“This season, he has built on the foundations laid during his first season in which he led us to an impressive eighth place. During his time as head coach the team has shown resilience, intensity and control. With three games to play we are pushing for a strong finish.

“Fabian’s principles and approach align with our values as a club, and we’re delighted to have agreed this new extended contract; it reflects our commitment to a shared long-term vision.”

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber continued: “Fabian’s leadership qualities are very clear for us, and over the past two seasons he has proven himself as an exceptional coach with a very bright future.

“We are delighted that will be here with us in the short, medium and longer term. Fabian is hugely respected by staff and players across the club and across the wider game. His work is underpinned by a clear vision, work ethic and strategy.

“It’s a pleasure to work alongside him and our focus now will be to give him all we can to help him succeed as we plan for a bright future.”

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton managerial career in numbers: ⚽️ Games: 85 ⚽️ Wins: 37 ⚽️ Draws: 25 ⚽️ Defeats: 23 ⚽️ Goals scored: 149 ⚽️ Goals conceded: 118 ⚽️ Best Premier League finish: 8th (2024-25) ⚽️ Current Premier League position: 8th ⚽️ Premier League Manager of the Month awards: One (August 2024)

Hurzeler became the youngest manager in Premier League history, aged just 31, when he succeeded Roberto De Zerbi as Brighton head coach in the summer of 2024, after leading St Pauli to Bundesliga promotion.

A total of 37 wins, 25 draws and 23 defeats have been recorded across Hurzeler’s 85 games in charge of the Seagulls across all competitions, including 29 wins in 73 Premier League matches.

Brighton finished eighth in the top flight in Hurzeler’s debut campaign at the club, and that is where the Seagulls currently sit in the division this term, just two points behind sixth spot and firmly in the mix to secure European football for next season.

Known for his attack-minded tactical approach, leadership qualities and ability to work with young players, Hurzeler could be a Champions League manager next season if Brighton finish sixth and Aston Villa secure fifth spot as well as lift the Europa League trophy.

The Seagulls would not turn their noses up at a Europa League or Conference League spot either; they competed in the former competition for the first time in their history in 2023-24 and progressed to the last 16.

Hurzeler’s next game in charge of Brighton is a favourable Premier League clash at home against already-relegated Wolves on Saturday afternoon.