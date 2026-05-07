Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'plotting move' for Ligue 1 starlet who left former club after Ruben Amorim snub

By Carter White | 07 May 2026 17:13

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lyon attacker Afonso Moreira during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are preparing for a huge off-season trading point following qualification for the Champions League, with interim head coach Michael Carrick guiding his troops to a top-five finish.

Man Utd sealed the deal with a 3-2 success at the expense of arch rivals Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams last Sunday, when academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo netted a second-half winner for the hosts.

Despite winning 10 of his opening 14 matches in charge of the Red Devils, Carrick is still not assured of his future at Old Trafford past the conclusion of this season, with the former midfielder set to find out his fate before the end of the month.

With Champions League football already secured for the autumn, Man Utd can enjoy a stress-free end to a 2025-26 campaign characterised by recovery, facing Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion over the next few weeks.

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Man Utd want Amorim reject?

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are keen on signing an attacker who was deemed surplus to requirements by former head coach Ruben Amorim whilst at Sporting Lisbon.

The report claims that the Red Devils are considering a summer swoop for Lyon star Moreira, who joined the Ligue 1 club from the Primeira Liga for just £1.7m during the 2025 summer window.

With the 21-year-old contracted to Les Gones until 2029, Man Utd will need to fork out a significant fee to secure the services of the youngster, who has enjoyed an impressive campaign in France.

Mainly operating on the left flank, Moreira has netted four goals and provided seven assists across 25 top-flight appearances for Lyon, whilst also helping his current employers to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

As well as the 20-time English champions, it is understood that a host of clubs in the Bundesliga and Serie A are interested in securing the talents of the ex-Gil Vicente loanee this summer.

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Departure from 2025 strategy

During the summer window of 2025, Manchester United focused on recruiting attackers proven in the Premier League, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha joining from Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

That strategy from the Red Devils has paid dividends, with Carrick's men qualifying for the Champions League with three matches remaining, trailing only Arsenal and Manchester City in the standings.

A move to bring Lyon's Moreira to Old Trafford would be more risky than the deals for Mbeumo and Cunha, with the Portugal Under-21 international yet to take to the Premier League pitch in his blossoming career.