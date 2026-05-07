Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for West Ham United: Jurrien Timber, Mikel Merino latest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 May 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 17:36

Arsenal look to take another significant step towards securing their first Premier League title in 22 years when they make the short trip across the capital to face relegation-threatened West Ham United in Sunday’s London derby.

The past week has brought plenty of delight for the Gunners faithful, who watched their side deliver arguably their most convincing display in recent outings by brushing aside Fulham 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium last Saturday, two days before second-placed Manchester City surrendered points away to Everton.

Those outcomes have moved Arsenal five points clear atop the Premier League table, although the Cityzens still hold a game in hand and will take on Brentford a day before the North London outfit face West Ham.

Mikel Arteta’s side head into this fixture in buoyant mood after booking their first Champions League final in 20 years with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, courtesy of Bukayo Saka’s rebound finish shortly before the break.

That match also saw club captain Martin Odegaard return from a brief absence with a second-half substitute appearance, while Kai Havertz was named among the replacements after sitting out the previous two fixtures through injury, although some members of the squad are still working their way back to full fitness.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham, who arrive on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Brentford.

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 18 (vs. Burnley)

Jurrien Timber has missed Arsenal’s last 11 matches since limping off against Everton in mid-March, and supporters have been eagerly anticipating the defender’s return in recent weeks.

Arteta has recently admitted there remains uncertainty surrounding the Dutchman’s recovery, meaning Sunday’s encounter at the London Stadium could arrive too soon for him, although there is optimism Timber will feature again before the end of the campaign.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Mikel Merino has been sidelined since late January with a foot problem that required surgery, although the Spaniard may not be far from a comeback after recent reports suggested he has resumed training on grass.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.