Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'closely-watching' relegation-threatened midfielder

By Darren Plant | 05 May 2026 16:35

Manchester United are allegedly considering whether to make an approach for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Having secured Champions League qualification for next season, the Red Devils hierarchy must decide whether to hand a permanent contract to interim manager Michael Carrick.

While that is naturally the biggest decision facing United in the short term, they also need to plan how to strengthen their engine room.

Casemiro will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte may also be sold or loaned out after struggling to make an impact in the Premier League.

Therefore, at least two central midfielders could arrive at the Theatre of Dreams over the coming months.

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Man United to push for Fernandes signing?

According to The Telegraph, club officials could launch a bid for Fernandes, who has impressed in his first campaign at West Ham.

The versatile playmaker has contributed three goals and three assists from his 33 appearances in the Premier League.

Although the 21-year-old is on a long-term contract at the London Stadium, the Hammers may struggle to retain his services should they be relegated from the Premier League.

West Ham are currently one point adrift of 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur and six points behind Nottingham Forest who are in 16th position in the Premier League table.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Fernandes would push for an exit, but he has recently made his debut for Portugal and could go to the World Cup.

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Would Mateus Fernandes be ideal signing for Man United?

While Fernandes is facing the prospect of back-to-back Premier League relegations, the former Southampton player has racked up solid numbers in England's top flight.

He has five goals and seven assists from 69 appearances, much improved from his one goal and two assists in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

That would suggest that his career is on an upward trajectory, but it remains to be seen whether he is ready to make the step up to a club the size of United.

A move to Old Trafford may work if he is not regarded as first-choice and given time to bed into life into a team of that quality.

Nevertheless, there is an argument that Fernandes possesses the profile that United should be targeting when they are attempting to blend youth and experience ahead of their return to European football's top table.

Portuguese compatriots Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes could also provide a helping hand when it comes to assisting with the starlet settling into life at the club.