Man United transfer news: Red Devils activate 'hush-hush' exit plan for £50.8m investment

By Ben Knapton | 05 May 2026 08:23

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to do away with Manuel Ugarte this summer, but the Red Devils plan to sell the midfielder on the 'hush-hush'.

The 25-year-old has struggled to settle at Old Trafford since his 2024 move from Paris Saint-Germain, prior to which he made a name for himself at Sporting Lisbon under Ruben Amorim.

However, Ugarte has not been a favourite of Amorim or Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, starting just eight Premier League games this season and failing to come off the bench in each of Man Utd's last three.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo - who has just signed a new contract - have shone in Carrick's double pivot, playing crucial roles in the Red Devils' qualification for the 2026-27 Champions League.

Even though Casemiro is on the way out of the club this summer, Man United are expected to splash the cash on a big-money replacement rather than promote Ugarte to a more prominent role.

The Red Devils could supposedly spend as much as £150m on three new midfielders this summer, although there will need to be outgoings to finance such a spree.

Man United aiming to sell Manuel Ugarte on the 'hush-hush'

© Imago / Sportimage

As a result, The Sun claims that Man United are planning to offload Ugarte in the upcoming window, but transfer chiefs will not 'hawk around' the 25-year-old.

The Red Devils are apparently wary of Ugarte's value decreasing if they actively try to find him a new club, but they have accepted that they will make a loss on their £50.8m investment.

If Man United cannot accrue a suitable fee for Ugarte, the Uruguay international would be welcome to stay as their fourth-choice midfielder, but whether he would be happy with that situation is another question entirely.

Of the 10 games that Ugarte has started for Man United this season, the Red Devils have lost six of them, most recently April's 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League.

Ugarte also endured a humiliating evening against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round, as he was taken off at half time before the Red Devils lost on penalties.

The midfielder remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2029, and his terms also include a one-year extension option, which could be triggered simply to protect his value.

Who could sign Manuel Ugarte from Man United this summer?

© Imago

After failing to cut the mustard in the Premier League, Ugarte could try his hand at a different European league, and Serie A giants Juventus have been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old.

Turkish titans Galatasaray are also 'pushing hard' for a deal for Ugarte, who has scored two goals and provided six assists in 69 appearances for Man United in all tournaments.