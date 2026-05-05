Liverpool preparing £34m bid for 'unbelievable' Curtis Jones replacement after worrying contract update

By Ben Knapton | 05 May 2026 08:02 , Last updated: 05 May 2026 08:02

Liverpool have 'shortlisted' RB Leipzig teenager Forzan Assan Ouedraogo as an ideal midfield target for the summer window, according to reports in Germany.

While Dominik Szoboszlai has shone for Arne Slot this term, the Reds have struggled for midfield stability in the current campaign, as Alexis Mac Allister's performances have been heavily criticised.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones's future is the subject of increasing uncertainty, as the academy graduate is out of contract in 2027 with no extension in sight.

In a worrying recent update, renewal talks between Jones and Liverpool have supposedly stalled, and the England international is now looking likely to depart in the summer window amid interest from Newcastle United and Inter Milan.

Wataru Endo is not a long-term option either, as the Japan international - who is currently sidelined with a serious ankle injury - is now 33 years old and also sees his deal expire in 2027.

Liverpool 'shortlist' Assan Ouedraogo for summer transfer

© Imago / osnapix

In an effort to future-proof their midfield, Liverpool have earmarked RB Leipzig's Ouedraogo as a top target for the upcoming market, according to Fussballdaten via Football-Talk.

The 2006-born prospect came through the youth ranks at Schalke 04 before joining Leipzig for £8.6m in 2024, since when he has scored three goals and set up four more in 23 games for Die Roten Bullen.

Ouedraogo excelled at the start of the 2025-26 season, registering six goal involvements in his first 11 Bundesliga appearances, but he has since been hampered by two separate knee injuries.

The 19-year-old has missed 17 matches across all competitions this season, after also sitting out 42 games for club and country in the 2024-25 campaign, when he was beset by another knee injury and a severe hamstring tear.

The 6ft 3in midfielder remains highly-rated despite his fitness troubles, though, having been labelled an "unbelievable talent" by Leipzig boss Ole Werner after November's 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.

How much will Liverpool have to pay for Assan Ouedraogo?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leipzig can expect to make a major profit on their £8.6m investment should they sell him this summer, and the report adds that Liverpool are already formulating an official bid.

The Reds are supposedly ready to offer £34m plus bonuses to prise Ouedraogo away from the Red Bull Arena, but Leipzig are holding out for between £38m and £43m.

Liverpool must also fend off interest from Newcastle United and Bayern Munich to sign the teenager, whom they are after due to his physical profile above all else.

A one-cap Germany international, Ouedraogo scored on his debut for Die Mannschaft in November's 6-0 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia, and the 19-year-old is in contention to make Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad following his recovery from injury.