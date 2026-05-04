Man United put on red alert as Turkish giants make Bruno Fernandes 'dream' summer transfer target

By Ben Sully | 04 May 2026 21:07 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 21:28

Galatasaray have reportedly made Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes their 'ultimate dream target' for the summer transfer window.

Fernandes was close to completing a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia last summer, but he ultimately decided to continue his career at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese's future could become the subject of speculation again this summer, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season, although there is an option to extend by a further year.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Galatasaray would love nothing more than to prise Fernandes away from Old Trafford this summer.

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Galatasaray 'dream' of Fernandes transfer

The update claims that the Turkish giants view Fernandes as their 'ultimate dream target' for the summer market and are keen to make contact with the player's representatives.

However, Galatasaray recognise that their hopes of pulling off an audacious swoop have significantly diminished after Man United secured Champions League football for next season.

The Red Devils are guaranteed to finish in the top five of the Premier League after claiming a 3-2 victory in Sunday's home clash with rivals Liverpool.

As a result, Okan Buruk will have to turn their attention elsewhere as they look to recruit a number 10 and number six ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

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What is Man United's Fernandes transfer stance?

The current expectation is that the Portugal international will still be a Man United player when the new season starts in August.

That is because senior figures at Man United are determined to resist any transfer interest in their prized asset.

Fernandes has been integral to the club's successful Champions League qualification bid, having scored eight goals and racked up 20 assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

Man United will be fully aware that it would take a significant financial investment to find a player who could get anywhere near matching Fernandes' impressive numbers.

They will also recognise that his world-class quality and experience will be key ahead of Man United's return to the Champions League stage next season, especially if the club are to have any ambition of making a real impact in the competition.