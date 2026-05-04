Ferland Mendy injury: How long will Real Madrid defender be on the sidelines?

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 20:20 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 20:22

Real Madrid have revealed that Ferland Mendy has suffered "a rectus femoris tendon injury in his right leg", with the defender now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Frenchman has been restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions this season due to injury problems, but he played the full 90 minutes against Real Betis in La Liga on April 24 and was then again named in the starting side against Espanyol on Sunday night.

Mendy had to be replaced in just the 14th minute of the fixture, though, having suffered an injury.

Real Madrid have now confirmed the extent of the problem, and according to COPE, the left-back could be on the sidelines for the next five months.

© Imago

Real Madrid confirm fresh injury blow for Mendy

“Following tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rectus femoris tendon injury in his right leg. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

A decision on whether Mendy requires surgery is expected to be made imminently, and if an operation does occur, then the 30-year-old could be sidelined for five months.

Mendy made the move to Real Madrid from Lyon in the summer of 2019, and he has represented Los Blancos on 210 occasions, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists in the process.

The defender has struggled with a number of injury problems during his time at Bernabeu, though, and he has already spent most of this season on the sidelines.

© Imago

Does Mendy have a long-term future at Real Madrid?

When fit, Mendy is, without question, one of the standout left-backs in world football.

However, the Frenchman's ongoing fitness problems are a concern, and there might become a point in the near future when Real Madrid have to make a tough decision.

Mendy's contract is due to run until June 2028 - a sale this summer would be ruled out if he does indeed require surgery, but beyond that, an exit in 2027 is possible, with Real Madrid potentially deciding to move the injury-hit full-back on.