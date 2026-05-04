El Clasico: Kylian Mbappe's fitness addressed as Real Madrid prepare for Barcelona battle

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 09:32

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is unsure whether he will have Kylian Mbappe available for next weekend's La Liga contest with Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Los Blancos kept the La Liga title race alive on Sunday evening courtesy of their 2-0 success over Espanyol, with Vinicius Junior netting both goals for the capital outfit.

Real Madrid are 11 points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table with just four games left, though, so it is incredibly difficult to see the championship being won by Arbeloa's team.

Los Blancos will want to avoid allowing Barcelona to win the title in El Clasico, though, and Mbappe could potentially return from a hamstring injury at Camp Nou.

Mbappe missed out against Espanyol due to a hamstring issue, but it is not serious, and the 27-year-old could be back on the field against Barcelona.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mbappe working to be available for El Clasico

“Let’s see how Mbappe progresses this week. After last week’s tests, it seemed it might take a bit longer, but we’ll see how he evolves," Arbeloa told reporters.

Mbappe's recent trip to Italy has led to criticism of the forward, as he landed in Madrid just minutes before his teammates took to the field against Espanyol.

However, Arbeloa has insisted that there is no issue with the France international.

“All the injury management planning is supervised and handled by the Real Madrid Medical Services, who decide when players need to go to Valdebebas and when they don’t. Each player, in their free time, does what they see fit, and I cannot intervene in that," the manager said when asked about Mbappe.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Mbappe has faced criticism for recent trip to Italy

“I don’t doubt the commitment of any of my players. I believe they all understand how important these matches are for us. When you defend the Real Madrid jersey and when you are part of this club, you understand the demands of this institution.

"We are a club where, fortunately, there has never been, is not, and will never be a player bigger than Real Madrid. I think all my players understand this perfectly. What it represents, where they are, how important it is, and how lucky we all are to be here.”

Mbappe has scored 41 goals and registered six assists in 41 appearances for Real Madrid this season, but it is set to be another disappointing campaign for the Frenchman.

The forward has only won two trophies during his time at Bernabeu - the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup - and Los Blancos again fell short in the Champions League this term.