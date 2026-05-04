Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana showing interest in €25m 'viable' Jules Kounde replacement

By Ben Sully | 04 May 2026 20:15

Barcelona are reportedly remain interested in Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu as a possible replacement for Jules Kounde.

The France international was initially signed from Sevilla in 2022 as a centre-back, but he has made the right-back spot his own during his time in Catalonia.

While he is regarded as Hansi Flick's first-choice right-back, there is a possibility that Kounde could part ways with the Blaugrana at the end of the season.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all believed to be eyeing a potential move for the Barcelona man in the summer transfer window.

However, Barcelona will need to find a suitable replacement before they consider selling the 27-year-old defender.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Barcelona retain Ratiu interest

Last month, it was reported that the Blaugrana had identified Ratiu as a possible target - a player they were linked with last summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona are still showing a keen interest in the Romania international ahead of the summer window.

The Catalan giants view him as a 'viable' option to replace Kounde, although it will not be a straightforward process to prise him away from Vallecas.

That is because Ratiu signed a new deal with Rayo in November, extending his contract until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Barcelona are aware that Ratiu's release clause now stands at €25m (£21.6m) following his new deal.

The Blaugrana could look to negotiate a fee lower than that clause, which may require president Joan Laporta to make full use of his positive relationship with Rayo president Martin Presa.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Who is Barcelona's right-back transfer target?

Ratiu came through the Villarreal youth system and spent time on loan at ADO Den Haag before he spent a couple of years with Huesca in the second tier.

The right-back has become a key figure on the Rayo side since making the move from Huesca in the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old has featured in 96 competitive games for Los Franjirrojos, including 44 appearances in the current campaign.

Ratiu, who has helped Rayo reach the Conference League semi-finals, is an adventurous full-back who is comfortable driving forward, which makes him a suitable fit for Hansi Flick's attacking philosophy.