Man United chief 'big admirer' of Newcastle star - but Red Devils face disappointment in transfer pursuit

By Ben Sully | 04 May 2026 20:43

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox is reportedly interested in a summer move for Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.

Man United secured Champions League qualification with a 3-2 win against rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

While there are still three games left to play, Man United are already starting to work on building a squad that can compete in the Champions League while maintaining a high level in domestic action.

The Red Devils have seemingly identified the left-back position as an area in need of strengthening, recognising that a return to European action risks putting too much strain on Luke Shaw, who has enjoyed an injury-free season away from the demands of playing in domestic and UEFA competitions at the same time.

© Imago

Man United chief 'big admirer' of Lewis Hall

Man United have already been linked with a potential move for Bournemouth full-back Adrien Truffert.

However, according to AS, the club's director of football has earmarked Newcastle's Hall as his preferred left-back target.

Wilcox is said to be a 'big admirer' of the defender who has proven his ability to be a top Premier League full-back and still has room to develop at the age of 21.

Hall has featured in 44 games for Eddie Howe's side this season and is pushing to make Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle reluctant to sell

While Wilcox appears keen to bring Hall to Old Trafford, TEAMtalk are reporting that Newcastle are not looking to sell the defender this summer.

The Magpies view the England international as a key part of their long-term vision, and they are under no contractual pressure to sell with Hall's deal set to run until 2029.

Even if Newcastle decide to soften their stance, Man United would likely face competition from at least two Premier League rivals.

That is because Arsenal and Chelsea have also been mentioned as potential suitors for the Newcastle star.