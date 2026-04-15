Man United transfer news: Clear favourite emerges for 'unwanted' Red Devils midfielder Manuel Ugarte

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 13:44 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 13:46

Galatasaray are reportedly 'pushing hard' to secure a deal for Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Ugarte was handed just his eighth Premier League start of the campaign in Monday's clash with Leeds United, with Kobbie Mainoo unavailable through injury.

The Uruguay international struggled to make his mark, though, and it is highly unlikely that he will still be with the 20-time English champions beyond the end of the summer market.

There is believed to be Serie A interest in Ugarte, with Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan among the clubs to be linked with the 25-year-old ahead of the summer market.

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Galatasaray 'pushing hard' to sign Man United's Ugarte

However, according to TEAMtalk, Galatasaray are currently at the head of the queue.

The report claims that the Turkish giants are 'pushing hard' to secure Ugarte's services, with a deal potentially being wrapped up ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Man United signed Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, paying an initial £42.1m for the Uruguay international, who made 37 appearances for the Paris giants in 2023-24.

However, Ugarte has found it difficult to impress at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has made 69 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring twice and registering six assists, but his struggles on the ball have been present throughout his time in English football.

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Will Ugarte start again for Man United this season?

After his struggles against Leeds last time out, it would be a surprise to see Ugarte named in another starting XI for Man United.

Mainoo is expected back for Saturday's clash with Chelsea, and head coach Michael Carrick could potentially turn to the academy if there is another midfield injury before the end of the season.

Man United are expected to bring in at least two new midfielders this summer, with Casemiro's departure on a free transfer being confirmed earlier this year.