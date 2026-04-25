Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils ‘keen to sell’ 100-goal player and 12 others in ‘brutal’ clearout

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Apr 2026 23:16

Marcus Rashford is reportedly among 13 players Manchester United are looking to let go of this summer as the Red Devils seek an overhaul.

United are believed to be bracing for a period of unprecedented transformation this summer as the INEOS regime looks to overhaul a squad that had underperformed before their managerial change.

While results have significantly improved since Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim, the hierarchy are reportedly prioritising a significant clear-out to streamline the wage bill and comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Departures in double figures are expected as the club seeks to distance itself from high-profile signings that have failed to live up to their substantial price tags.

High earners and loanees among potential Man Utd departures

© Imago

As reported by The Express, Casemiro is expected to lead the exodus when his contract expires in June, freeing up significant space as the club's highest-earning individual.

The future of Rashford remains uncertain, with Barcelona holding an option to sign the England international permanently for £26m following his loan spell in Spain.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Napoli is described as a formality, with the Italian side set to trigger a €44m (£38m) obligation to sign the striker.

Jadon Sancho will also depart as a free agent after his loan at Aston Villa, with a return to Borussia Dortmund already mooted, while the club seeks permanent buyers for Andre Onana and Tyrell Malacia.

Youngsters such as Dan Gore, Toby Collyer and Tyler Fredricson are similarly poised to leave as they seek regular first-team opportunities elsewhere.

How an exodus could fund Man Utd summer rebuild

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

The reported decision to sanction such a vast number of departures reflects a cold-blooded assessment of the squad's technical and financial value.

Several of the players believed to be on the chopping block, such as Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee, have failed to establish themselves as regular starters despite significant initial investment.

By removing high earners like Casemiro and Rashford from the books, the recruitment team will gain the flexibility to target younger, higher-energy profiles suited to Carrick or the next head coach's tactical vision.

However, the risk remains that a mass clear-out could leave the squad thin on experience during what is likely to be another demanding domestic and European schedule in 2026-27.