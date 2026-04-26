John Stone future: Man City star 'pushing' to join Euro giants next summer

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Apr 2026 14:11

Manchester City defender John Stones is reportedly keen on joining Juventus when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Stones moved to City from Everton in 2016 and has since enjoyed a decorated spell, making over 290 appearances and winning six Premier League titles.

However, an injury-disrupted campaign has cast doubt over his future at the club, with the defender managing just 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

There are also concerns over his international prospects, with uncertainty surrounding his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national football team squad for the upcoming World Cup.

John Stones situation at Manchester City

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Man City have already confirmed that Bernardo Silva will leave at the end of the campaign, and Stones could follow him out of the Etihad Stadium.

Reports suggest there is currently no indication that Stones will extend his stay at Manchester City beyond this season.

According to Calciomercato, the England international is eager to continue competing at the highest level and is pushing for a move to Juventus.

It is also understood that his representatives have already held discussions with the Italian club, even visiting their facilities to explore the possibility of a summer switch.

These reported developments indicate that Stones is actively planning his next move and laying the groundwork for a transfer to Serie A.

John Stones will be terrific addition for Juventus

© Imago

Juventus are currently fourth in Serie A table and are well placed to secure Champions League qualification next season.

Luciano Spalletti is believed to be keen on adding experience to his defence, and Stones could represent a high-quality option on a free transfer, provided he can maintain his fitness.

The Englishman may not be the only defensive departure from City either, with uncertainty also surrounding the long-term future of Nathan Ake.