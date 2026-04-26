Rafael Leao: Historic Premier League side 'weigh up' move for AC Milan star

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Apr 2026 00:23

Manchester United have reportedly contacted the representatives of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao ahead of a possible switch to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have undergone considerable transition under interim manager Michael Carrick, following Ruben Amorim's playing style, which employed wing-backs, before the Portuguese manager was dismissed.

While defensive reinforcements have been discussed, the hierarchy are said to be also keen to add top-tier quality to a frontline that already comprises Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha with Bruno Fernandes behind them.

With a reported clear-out of the squad imminent in the summer, the club are said to have earmarked Leao as another attacking option to add to their firepower.

Man Utd 'probe ground' for Milan forward Rafael Leao

© Imago

According to a report from Tuttosport via Calciomercato, United have initiated contact with the representatives of AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao ahead of the summer window.

An official from the English club will reportedly be present in the stands at San Siro on Sunday — Milan host Juventus — to closely monitor the performance of the Portugal international.

Although the 26-year-old is protected by a contract until 2028, the Rossoneri are no longer believed to consider the winger as an untouchable asset in their squad.

Reports suggest that a figure between €50m (£42m) and €60m (£50m) could be enough to tempt the Italian giants into a sale, a valuation representing a significant reduction from the initial €150m (£130m) termination clause that Milan had previously insisted upon.

How Leao could fit into Man Utd rebuild

© Imago

The potential acquisition of Leao would provide United with a versatile attacker capable of operating across several positions in a modern front three.

While the former Lille man has experienced a testing campaign in Italy, his profile as a rapid ball-carrier aligns perfectly with the transition-heavy style the club have historically favoured.

Leao's reported annual salary of €7m (£6m)is considered well within the sustainable wage structure currently being implemented by the United hierarchy.

Furthermore, the player is said to prefer a move to the Premier League over interest from Saudi Arabia or a potential survey from Barcelona.

If a deal can be struck at the lower end of the reported valuation, it would represent a shrewd piece of business for a side seeking match-winning quality in the attacking third.