Preview: Hellas Verona vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 17 Apr 2026 09:22 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 09:27

With their Serie A campaign sliding off the rails, AC Milan will try to put things right on Sunday, when they visit relegation-haunted Hellas Verona.

Following four defeats in seven matches, Milan face a fight to secure Champions League football, while their hopeless hosts are surely bound for the drop.

Match preview

Stumbling towards the finish line, Milan welcomed Udinese to San Siro last weekend, having previously slid down to third place by losing to Napoli.

Remarkably, they shipped three goals without reply at home to mid-table opponents, adding to the growing criticism of head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Until recently, the Rossoneri trailed city rivals Inter Milan by just six points and remained in the title fight, but they now have different priorities.

With six rounds remaining, Allegri's men are more concerned with retaining their cherished Champions League ticket, as Juventus, Como and Roma all lurk close behind.

Milan have lost four of their last seven Serie A fixtures - after going unbeaten through the previous 24 - and they continue to falter against less successful opposition.

While the Lombardy giants generally step up when tackling top-half teams - a tally of 29 points is only bettered by Inter - they have often toiled when meeting sides from the bottom half of the standings.

Following their first back-to-back league defeats of the season - both without scoring - they must try to halt that trend at Stadio Bentegodi, having recorded six straight wins there in recent years.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Indeed, Verona's last top-flight success against Milan dates back to December 2017, and they have lost the last 10 Serie A meetings by an aggregate scoreline of 22-6.

Since the Gialloblu were beaten 3-0 at San Siro in December, they have barely picked up any more points, leaving them staring at the grim prospect of relegation next month.

Lying nine adrift of safety with six games to play, Paolo Sammarco's side lost 2-1 to Torino last time out, despite Kieron Bowie hauling them level just before half time.

As a result, Verona have posted four straight defeats at a crucial time of the season, and only a minor miracle can save them.

It has been a bleak campaign for home fans to endure at the Bentegodi, as their team have produced just one win from 15 Serie A contests - so a visit from Milan is hardly welcome.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

L W L L L L

AC Milan Serie A form:

W W L W L L

Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

After unsuccessully switching to a four-man defence against Udinese, Allegri should revert to his favoured 3-5-2 this weekend, when he will have a full squad available to choose from.

With all of their forwards now fit, Milan face a selection headache: Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao have scored eight and nine league goals respectively, but Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Fullkrug and Santiago Gimenez are also in contention.

Pulisic's last Serie A strike was against Verona at the end of December; since then, the American has gone 14 consecutive appearances without scoring - his longest drought in Italy's top flight. Meanwhile, Leao has never scored at the Bentegodi.

Verona's main marksman Gift Orban has failed to find the net since January, losing his place to Scottish striker Bowie last week.

With only wins of any use, they may be paired on Sunday afternoon, when Tomas Suslov will return from suspension.

The hosts are still missing long-term absentee Suat Serdar, while Armel Bella-Kotchap and Sandi Lovric are both doubts due to injury.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Frese; Oyegoke, Akpa Akpro, Gagliardini, Bernede, Belghali; Bowie, Orban

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao

We say: Hellas Verona 0-2 AC Milan

Even an ailing Milan side can overcome Serie B-bound Verona, who have a horrendous home record this season.

After two games without scoring, the Rossoneri will find their shooting boots against one of Serie A's leakiest defences.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.