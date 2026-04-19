Man City prepared to break world record for 23-year-old defender as Pep Guardiola plans 'aggressive' transfer push

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 08:46

Manchester City are reportedly willing to break a transfer world record to bring Newcastle United's Tino Livramento to the club this summer.

The Magpies' season is in danger of unravelling completely following Saturday's 2-1 loss to Bournemouth, which represented their fourth straight defeat across all competitions.

To make matters worse for under-pressure head coach Eddie Howe, Livramento came off with a suspected groin injury, one that could potentially throw his World Cup hopes into jeopardy.

Nevertheless, the Chelsea academy graduate will still be hot property during the summer transfer window, when Newcastle could lose a surfeit of star names if they fail to qualify for Europe.

Man City have been the most heavily linked with a move for Livramento, whom Newcastle cannot demand an extortionate fee for given that he will soon enter the last two years of his contract.

Nevertheless, TEAMtalk claims that Man City would be willing to make Livramento the most expensive right-back on the planet to prise him away from St James' Park in the coming months.

Tino Livramento to Man City: Who is the most expensive right-back ever?

© Imago

The current transfer record for a right-back is held by Achraf Hakimi, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan in a €68m (£59.2m) deal in the summer of 2021.

However, Man City could pay up to £70m to bring Livramento to the Etihad Stadium; it was claimed last month that the Citizens were 'nailed on' to strike a deal for that mammoth figure this summer.

While those reports appeared to be wide of the mark, Livramento is still described as Man City's 'dream target' ahead of the 2026-27 season, but Pep Guardiola and co are also exploring alternative options.

Brentford's Michael Kayode and Feyenoord's Givairo Read are also admired by the Sky Blues hierarchy, although the plan is to 'push aggressively' for Livramento and then reassess if need be.

Man City have two aces up their sleeve in Tino Livramento transfer talks

© Iconsport / SPI

Even though Man City may be prepared to break the world record for a right-back transfer fee to sign Livramento, they could drive the price down with two jokers in the pack.

Guardiola's current first-choice right-back Matheus Nunes has relegated Rico Lewis to a bit-part role in recent months, and the Englishman is reportedly open to leaving Man City in search of more game time.

Furthermore, second-choice goalkeeper James Trafford would also welcome a move elsewhere, having been swiftly bumped down to second fiddle by Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer.

With Newcastle casting a wide net for Livramento replacements and also pursuing a new number one, Trafford and Lewis could be involved in a sensational three-way swap deal this summer, but Man City must still fend off the threat of Arsenal to sign the Magpies defender.