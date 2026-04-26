Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including AC Milan vs. Juventus, Torino vs. Inter Milan

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Apr 2026 00:10

Today's Serie A predictions include a potentially thrilling tussle between two Champions League-chasing clubs, with AC Milan welcoming Juventus to San Siro and Inter Milan visiting Torino.

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Closing in on top-flight survival, Fiorentina can effectively confirm their Serie A status with a win over Sassuolo on Sunday, when the teams will meet at Stadio Franchi.

However, the Neroverdi aim to spoil those plans, as they eye a top-half finish at the end of an excellent comeback campaign.

We say: Fiorentina 2-1 Sassuolo

The incentive to seal Serie A survival will drive Fiorentina on, and they can claim maximum points at the Franchi.

Well drilled under Grosso, Sassuolo are dangerous opponents for anyone - but they can also be vulnerable at the back.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

After their cup dreams were cruelly ended in midweek, Como must rouse themselves for a crucial Serie A clash against Genoa, with the sides set to meet at Stadio Ferraris on Sunday.

Not only have the Lariani let a place in the Coppa Italia final slip through their fingers, but Champions League qualification is now out of their hands.

We say: Genoa 2-2 Como

Playing without the handbrake on, Genoa are a good watch under De Rossi, and they could inflict more frustration on Como.

Emotionally drained by their Coppa Italia semi-final defeat, Cesc's men now face tough opposition at Stadio Ferraris, which will be in celebratory mood with the hosts' survival effectively assured.

> Click here to read our full preview for Genoa vs. Como, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Days after pulling off a stunning fightback to reach the cup final, Inter Milan could effectively seal the Scudetto on Sunday evening, when they visit Torino in Serie A.

Already champions-elect, the Nerazzurri can be crowned as soon as next week, while Toro are now on track for survival.

We say: Torino 0-2 Inter Milan

With little left to play for, Torino cannot stand in the way of Inter's title quest, and the Serie A champions-in-waiting will prevail.

A combination of their potent attack and Toro's dubious defence suggests that the points will be heading back to Milan.

> Click here to read our full preview for Torino vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Two Serie A giants will go toe-to-toe in a crucial clash at San Siro on Sunday evening, as AC Milan host top-four rivals Juventus.

Should Inter Milan win in Turin a few hours earlier, then the Rossoneri would need to beat Juve to retain even the slightest chance of being crowned Italian champions.

We say: AC Milan 1-1 Juventus

Juventus may be in fine form, but Allegri's Milan have a good record against Serie A's top teams and should be able to grind out a home draw.

While not ideal, that result would keep both them and Juve on course for Champions League qualification.

> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups