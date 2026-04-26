Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including AC Milan vs. Juventus, Torino vs. Inter Milan

Today's Serie A predictions include a potentially thrilling tussle between two Champions League-chasing clubs, with AC Milan welcoming Juventus to San Siro and Inter Milan visiting Torino.
Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo (Sunday, 11.30pm)
Closing in on top-flight survival, Fiorentina can effectively confirm their Serie A status with a win over Sassuolo on Sunday, when the teams will meet at Stadio Franchi.
However, the Neroverdi aim to spoil those plans, as they eye a top-half finish at the end of an excellent comeback campaign.
We say: Fiorentina 2-1 Sassuolo
The incentive to seal Serie A survival will drive Fiorentina on, and they can claim maximum points at the Franchi.
Well drilled under Grosso, Sassuolo are dangerous opponents for anyone - but they can also be vulnerable at the back.
> Click here to read our full preview for Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo, including team news and predicted lineups
Genoa vs. Como (Sunday, 2pm)
After their cup dreams were cruelly ended in midweek, Como must rouse themselves for a crucial Serie A clash against Genoa, with the sides set to meet at Stadio Ferraris on Sunday.
Not only have the Lariani let a place in the Coppa Italia final slip through their fingers, but Champions League qualification is now out of their hands.
We say: Genoa 2-2 Como
Playing without the handbrake on, Genoa are a good watch under De Rossi, and they could inflict more frustration on Como.
Emotionally drained by their Coppa Italia semi-final defeat, Cesc's men now face tough opposition at Stadio Ferraris, which will be in celebratory mood with the hosts' survival effectively assured.
> Click here to read our full preview for Genoa vs. Como, including team news and predicted lineups
Torino vs. Inter Milan (Sunday, 5pm)
Days after pulling off a stunning fightback to reach the cup final, Inter Milan could effectively seal the Scudetto on Sunday evening, when they visit Torino in Serie A.
Already champions-elect, the Nerazzurri can be crowned as soon as next week, while Toro are now on track for survival.
We say: Torino 0-2 Inter Milan
With little left to play for, Torino cannot stand in the way of Inter's title quest, and the Serie A champions-in-waiting will prevail.
A combination of their potent attack and Toro's dubious defence suggests that the points will be heading back to Milan.
> Click here to read our full preview for Torino vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups
AC Milan vs. Juventus (Sunday, 7,45pm)
Two Serie A giants will go toe-to-toe in a crucial clash at San Siro on Sunday evening, as AC Milan host top-four rivals Juventus.
Should Inter Milan win in Turin a few hours earlier, then the Rossoneri would need to beat Juve to retain even the slightest chance of being crowned Italian champions.
We say: AC Milan 1-1 Juventus
Juventus may be in fine form, but Allegri's Milan have a good record against Serie A's top teams and should be able to grind out a home draw.
While not ideal, that result would keep both them and Juve on course for Champions League qualification.
> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups