Preview: Genoa vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 24 Apr 2026 09:06

After their cup dreams were cruelly ended in midweek, Como must rouse themselves for a crucial Serie A clash against Genoa, with the sides set to meet at Stadio Ferraris on Sunday.

Not only have the Lariani let a place in the Coppa Italia final slip through their fingers, but Champions League qualification is now out of their hands.

Match preview

Less than two weeks after surrendering a two-goal lead and losing 4-3 to Inter Milan in Serie A, Como suffered an even more painful cup loss at San Siro on Tuesday evening.

The Lariani had been on track to reach a first-ever Coppa Italia final, thanks to goals from Martin Baturina and captain Lucas Da Cunha, but they faltered once again.

Conceding three times in the final half hour consigned them to a dramatic 3-2 aggregate defeat, also marking their fourth loss to Inter from five attempts since returning to Italy's elite level.

There is no time to reflect on what was an emotional exit for Cesc Fabregas and his faltering side, as Como's Champions League dreams are still on the line.

After back-to-back league defeats to Inter and Sassuolo - as many losses as they recorded across their previous 16 Serie A matches - the Lombardy club lie five points adrift of Juventus, who now occupy fourth place.

Full of ambition, the big-spending Biancoblu are also vying with Roma for one remaining seat at Europe's top table, amid interest in Fabregas from several major clubs around the continent.

Having already surpassed their record for away points in a top-flight campaign, Como must now try to get back on track at Marassi - but that may be easier said than done.

© Imago

Following a grim start to the season under former boss Patrick Vieira, Genoa have won five of their last seven home fixtures - as many victories as they produced from the previous 18.

Current coach Daniele De Rossi has won half of his home games so far, helping the Grifone to distance themselves from the drop zone.

After successive 2-1 wins - against Sassuolo and Pisa - they are 11 points clear of Serie A's bottom three and effectively safe with five rounds remaining.

It has been quite a turnaround since the Ligurian club changed coaches last autumn, and De Rossi actually averages more points per game (1.56) than Fabregas (1.51).

Genoa could now record three Serie A wins on the spin for the first time since 2021, though they are yet to defeat Como since the Lariani returned to Italy's top tier.

After picking up just one point from two meetings last season, the Rossoblu required a very late leveller from Caleb Ekuban to salvage a point from this term's reverse fixture.

Genoa Serie A form:

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Como Serie A form:

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Como form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Mergim Vojvoda joined Sergi Roberto and Jayden Addai on Como's injury list just before the midweek defeat in Milan, while winger Assane Diao was only fit enough for a 20-minute cameo.

The latter should be available to start on Sunday, when Fabregas will probably ditch the 3-4-2-1 deployed against Inter and revert to a more familiar four-man defence.

Jesus Rodriguez is also in contention, but Baturina and Nico Paz are favourites to support Tasos Douvikas up front.

After scoring in his last two league games, Real Madrid target Paz has netted six goals both at home and away this season.

Following a match-winning penalty against Pisa last week, Genoa striker Lorenzo Colombo is enjoying his most productive campaign, with seven Serie A strikes so far.

Jeff Ekhator - who also found the net in Tuscany - and Roma loanee Tommaso Baldanzi could continue to link up with Colombo in the final third, though Vitinha is pushing for a recall.

De Rossi will have three midfielders back at his disposal, as Mikael Ellertsson, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Morten Frendrup all return from one-match bans.

Both Brooke Norton-Cuffy (flexor) and Maxwel Cornet (muscular) are likely to miss out.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Martin; Baldanzi, Ekhator; Colombo

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Moreno; Perrone, Da Cunha; Diao, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

We say: Genoa 2-2 Como

Playing without the handbrake on, Genoa are a good watch under De Rossi, and they could inflict more frustration on Como.

Emotionally drained by their Coppa Italia semi-final defeat, Cesc's men now face tough opposition at Stadio Ferraris, which will be in celebratory mood with the hosts' survival effectively assured.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.