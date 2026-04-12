Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Como vs. Inter Milan, Parma vs. Napoli

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Apr 2026 00:15

Today's Serie A predictions include two of the Scudetto challengers in action, with Napoli travelling to Parma and Inter Milan facing a daunting trip to Champions League-chasing Como.

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Hoping to distance themselves from the Serie A relegation zone, Genoa will welcome Sassuolo to Stadio Communale Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Il Grifone are looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats, while I Neroverdi are aiming to build on their victory last time out.

We say: Genoa 2-1 Sassuolo

Genoa may have lost three of their last five games overall, but with four wins from their last six at home, the hosts will be cautiously optimistic this weekend.

Sassuolo are more comfortable in Serie A than their opponents, but considering that they are now only playing for position, they will need to muster their best to withstand a Genoa side motivated by the potential threat of relegation.

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© Imago / Insidefoto

Winless in five Serie A games, Parma welcome Napoli to Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday, aiming to scupper the Partenopei’s slim Scudetto prospects.

Antonio Conte’s men head into the 32nd gameweek on a five-match winning streak, but they are running out of games to chase down Inter Milan, who are seven points clear ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

We say: Parma 0-2 Napoli

With Parma not in immediate danger and missing their leading scorer and possibly their second top marksman, a more motivated Napoli are expected to secure a routine win in Emilia-Romagna, extending their winning streak to six.

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© Imago

Struggling Lecce travel to Bologna’s Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday, looking to end a 15-year wait for Serie A success against the Rossoblu.

However, the 18th-placed visitors, who have the third-worst away record, must show a different version of the side that enter this weekend’s 32nd round on a three-match losing streak in the top flight.

We say: Bologna 1-1 Lecce

Despite their historical disadvantage in this fixture, Lecce’s desperation for points and Bologna’s loss of four of their last five at home could give Lupi some hope.

Thus, the away side are backed to secure a point in Emilia-Romagna to enhance their survival prospects and end a six-year wait for a positive result in this matchup.

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© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Between two legs of their cup semi-final, title favourites Inter Milan and Champions League-chasing Como will clash in Serie A on Sunday evening.

By blasting five goals past Roma, Inter put an emphatic stop to their downturn last time out, while their hosts could only draw but still held onto fourth spot.

We say: Como 2-2 Inter Milan

After a one-sided league clash and a dull draw in the cup, the points will be shared in an open contest at Stadio Sinigaglia.

The hosts continue to narrow a big gap to their regional rivals, and potent Como can at least avoid defeat against Italy's champions-elect.

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