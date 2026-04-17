Friday's Serie A predictions and previews, including Inter Milan vs. Cagliari

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Serie A predictions include Inter Milan hosting relegation-threatened Cagliari and Champions League-chasing Como travelling to Sassuolo.

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

Having slipped out of Serie A's top four, Como can regain their Champions League place on Friday evening, when they visit mid-table Sassuolo.

Losing a seven-goal thriller against Inter Milan has left the Lariani with a deficit to make up over six remaining games - starting with a tough trip to Reggio Emilia.

We say: Sassuolo 2-2 Como

Como cannot afford to slip up again in a tight top-four race, but this is a particularly tricky fixture.

As Sassuolo tend to make life difficult for any visitors, they could put another dent in the Biancoblu's Champions League dreams by holding out for a draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for this match

© Imago / Sportimage

Seeking a 12-point lead at the top of Serie A, Inter Milan will aim to take another stride towards the title when they welcome Cagliari to San Siro on Friday evening.

Inter are tantalisingly close to the Scudetto after winning a seven-goal thriller last weekend, while their Sardinian counterparts are in a battle for top-flight survival.

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Cagliari

Now in free-scoring form, Inter should comfortably take care of business against one of their favourite opponents.

Yet another home win will take them even closer to the Scudetto, as they can ruthlessly exploit Cagliari's leaky back line.

> Click here to read our full preview for this match