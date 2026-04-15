Preview: Inter Milan vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 Apr 2026 16:15 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 16:19

Seeking a 12-point lead at the top of Serie A, Inter Milan will aim to take another stride towards the title when they welcome Cagliari to San Siro on Friday evening.

Inter are tantalisingly close to the Scudetto after winning a seven-goal thriller last weekend, while their Sardinian counterparts are in a battle for top-flight survival.

Match preview

Following a period of struggle since their limp Champions League exit, Inter have finally found a spark, thumping Roma 5-2 before prevailing in a superb Serie A clash at Stadio Sinigaglia.

Having trailed by two goals until just before the break, the Nerazzurri bravely fought back to beat Como 4-3, while their closest challengers - defending champions Napoli and city rivals AC Milan - both dropped points.

So, victory extended their lead at the top to nine with just six rounds remaining, and they can increase that advantage to double digits before their pursuers play again this weekend.

It would take a spectacular collapse for Inter to fail, and Cristian Chivu's first campaign could even end with a domestic double: next week, their Coppa Italia semi-final against Como will conclude in Milan.

The Nerazzurri have now scored 75 goals in Serie A this season - at least 19 more than any other side - and they are currently unbeaten in nine league games at San Siro.

Chivu and co can make major progress towards their aims by winning back-to-back home games, with Cagliari set to visit before Como come to town.

After a 2-0 away victory earlier this season, Inter are unbeaten in 12 meetings with the Rossoblu - including seven wins from the last eight - and will start as strong favourites.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Indeed, Cagliari have traditionally struggled against Inter at San Siro, trying and failing to keep a clean sheet on 26 separate occasions over the past few decades, while conceding an average of 2.2 goals per game.

Expectations may be low, then, before the Sardinian side set off for Italy's second city, even after putting a halt to their damaging eight-match winless run.

Having accrued just two points during that period, Fabio Pisacane's men were deep in danger before boosting their survival hopes with a crucial 1-0 win over Cremonese last week.

Inter loanee Sebastiano Esposito scored the only goal as the Rossoblu beat direct relegation rivals and moved six points clear of the drop zone - albeit safety is far from secured.

Now, with three defeats from their last four road trips - and no clean sheets in the last nine - picking up anything against the league leaders would be a big bonus.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

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Inter Milan form (all competitions):

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Cagliari Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago

After making his long-awaited comeback earlier this month, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez is currently sidelined by a thigh strain and is set to miss consecutive matches.

While 'El Toro' is still unavailable, his strike partner Marcus Thuram has been back in form since ending a long international drought for France.

Following his brace against Como, the latter has now scored 10 Serie A goals this season and could soon reach double figures for a third straight campaign.

Chivu's only other injury concern relates to German centre-back Yann Bisseck, while Petar Sucic must serve a suspension.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees Mattia Felici and Riyad Idrissi are both ruled out for Cagliari, who hope to welcome veteran striker Leonardo Pavoletti back to the bench.

However, midfielder Luca Mazzitelli may miss out with a thigh issue that forced him off against Cremonese.

Set to reconvene with younger brother Pio - who scored for Inter in September's reverse fixture - Esposito has notched four goal involvements in his last five games and will be keen to shine against his parent club.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, P. Esposito

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Ze Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez; Palestra, Folorunsho, Gaetano, Deiola, Obert; S. Esposito, Borrelli

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Cagliari

Now in free-scoring form, Inter should comfortably take care of business against one of their favourite opponents.

Yet another home win will take them even closer to the Scudetto, as they can ruthlessly exploit Cagliari's leaky back line.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.