Preview: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 11:20 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 12:05

Taking a break from their pursuit of European glory, Crystal Palace host West Ham United at Selhurst Park in Monday's Premier League London derby.

The Eagles return home fresh from reaching the Conference League semi-finals, while the Hammers have top-flight survival in their own hands.

Match preview

In the space of a mere 12 months, Crystal Palace could be showing off three shiny new pieces of silverware, as the Eagles are now just 270 minutes from adding Conference League glory to their FA Cup and Community Shield successes from 2025.

Oliver Glasner's men had by and large completed the job against Fiorentina before the second leg of their quarter-final, in which a 2-1 defeat was inconsequential thanks to their 3-0 first-leg success, as the Eagles set up an intriguing semi-final showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Refusing to implode following the departures of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi - with Glasner himself to join that ever-growing list soon - Palace should firmly prioritise European stardom in what remains of the campaign, as mid-table mediocrity is the most likely Premier League outcome.

Monday's hosts entered gameweek 33 in an unremarkable 13th place in the Premier League table, still not mathematically safe from the drop zone but also still in contention for a European spot via their top-flight placement, thanks also to the game in hand on teams around them.

Last weekend's 2-1 success over Newcastle United made it seven points from the last nine on offer for the Eagles, who have also avoided defeat in each of their last six matches at Selhurst Park in all tournaments, conceding just one goal in the process.

Palace would do well to take a leaf out of West Ham's book when it comes to conquering the Conference League, but repeating the feats of 2022-23 could not be further from the Irons' ambitions right now.

Currently pursuing more modest objectives, Nuno Espirito Santo's basement battlers are simply striving to drag themselves away from demotion danger, which they did - at least momentarily - against the Portuguese's former employers two Fridays ago.

Indeed, Santo masterminded a merciless 4-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers to help launch the Hammers out of the relegation zone at Tottenham Hotspur's expense, and the Irons begin the weekend two points clear of the 18th-placed Lilywhites.

The battering of Wolves snapped a three-game winless sequence for West Ham, who also boast a pleasing four victories from their last seven away games in all tournaments, after winning just one of their first 11 in 2025-26.

The Irons also bested Palace 2-0 in this exact fixture last season, but Glasner's men responded with back-to-back victories at the London Stadium in January and September 2025; never before have the Eagles won three consecutive Premier League matches against West Ham.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

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Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

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West Ham United Premier League form:

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West Ham United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Visionhaus

Palace's progression to the Conference League semi-finals did come at a cost, as both Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix suffered first-half injuries in Thursday's loss to Fiorentina; the former damaging his adductor and the latter hurting his knee.

Both players' statuses for Monday night are up in the air, but the tight turnaround makes them serious doubts for the derby, which Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (match fitness) and Evann Guessand (knee) will all miss.

However, Jean-Philippe Mateta's half-time withdrawal in midweek was only precautionary, so the Frenchman will be fine to spearhead the attack as he closes in on 50 Premier League goals; his brace vs. Newcastle took him up to 48 in the competition.

On West Ham's end, Santo reported no injury concerns whatsoever in his pre-game press conference, suggesting that veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has overcome a back problem to make himself available again.

While Taty Castellanos and Dinos Mavropanos were the two-goal heroes against Wolves, Jarrod Bowen chipped in with two assists of his own - his sixth and seventh from 13 top-flight games in 2026.

The Irons' skipper has also found the net in each of his last two league matches against Crystal Palace, having failed to score in his first eight appearances vs. the Eagles for West Ham or Hull City.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

We say: Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham United

Not only are Palace battling continental fatigue, but the potential losses of two key cogs in Wharton and Lacroix could prove fatal in this London derby.

Faced with a well-rested West Ham side who have come on leaps and bounds on the road, Glasner's men may fall short as the Irons plunge Tottenham into even deeper demotion danger.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.