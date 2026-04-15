Preview: Sassuolo vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 Apr 2026 14:49 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 14:52

Having slipped out of Serie A's top four, Como can regain their Champions League place on Friday evening, when they visit mid-table Sassuolo.

Losing a seven-goal thriller against Inter Milan has left the Lariani with a deficit to make up over six remaining games - starting with a tough trip to Reggio Emilia.

Match preview

Vying with Juventus and Roma for one seat at Europe's top table, Como have seen their surge slowed by taking one point from two games since the international break.

After a goalless draw against Udinese ended their five-match winning streak in Serie A, the Lariani met league leaders Inter on Sunday, between two legs of the clubs' Coppa Italia semi-final.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas aims to dominate any opposition, and his team deservedly led the champions-elect by two goals just before half time; however, Inter then woke up and eventually left Stadio Sinigaglia with maximum points.

Following a dramatic 4-3 reverse, Fabregas has still lost every game against the club who unsuccessfully sought to appoint him last summer, suffering four straight defeats by an 12-3 aggregate scoreline.

Fortunately - aside from their upcoming cup clash with Inter at San Siro - the Biancoblu have a less challenging schedule between now and the end of the season.

First, Como will try to reclaim fourth place from Juve - who they now trail by two points - meaning victory is a must at the Mapei Stadium.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Como's cup run featured an emphatic 3-0 home win over Sassuolo last September, and they also prevailed in this term's first league meeting just a few weeks later.

The pair will now reconvene in Reggio Emilia, where the hosts have won seven times since being promoted back to Italy's top flight.

Crowned Serie B champions last spring, they have proven tough to beat on home turf since returning; with 23 points from 16 games, they have already beaten Lazio and Atalanta there this season.

Such a strong record has helped Fabio Grosso's side assure safety with some room to spare, and they are now targeting a top-10 finish.

However, that quest suffered a setback last weekend, as the Neroverdi were beaten 2-1 in Genoa while mid-table rivals Udinese surprisingly put three goals past AC Milan.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

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Como Serie A form:

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Como form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Giving Fabregas plenty of options to choose from, Jayden Addai is Como's only confirmed absentee this weekend.

Both Jacobo Ramon and Jesus Rodriguez were back on the bench last week, meaning the Spanish pair should be fully fit on Friday.

Beating Alvaro Morata to selection, top scorer Tasos Douvikas is set start up front - the Greek striker has netted in both games against Sassuolo this season.

Meanwhile, the Neroverdi will be without their attacking talisman, as Domenico Berardi was sent off during the loss to Genoa for fighting in the tunnel at half time.

Josh Doig must also serve a suspension; fellow defenders Filippo Romagna, Edoardo Pieragnolo and Fali Cande are all injured.

Doig's most likely deputy Ulisses Garcia is also struggling with a muscular problem, so Grosso could be forced to improvise when selecting his left-back.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Coulibaly; Kone, Matic, Thorstvedt; Volpato, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Diao, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

We say: Sassuolo 2-2 Como

Como cannot afford to slip up again in a tight top-four race, but this is a particularly tricky fixture.

As Sassuolo tend to make life difficult for any visitors, they could put another dent in the Biancoblu's Champions League dreams by holding out for a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.