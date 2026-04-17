Everton lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League Merseyside derby as David Moyes confirms injury boost

By Ben Knapton | 17 Apr 2026 18:33 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 18:43

Everton head coach David Moyes has confirmed a welcome injury boost for his side ahead of Sunday's Premier League Merseyside derby against Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees should only be without long-term foot victim Jack Grealish for the battle with the Reds, as Carlos Alcaraz has finally recovered from an unspecified issue that has sidelined him for a couple of months.

However, Alcaraz will be fighting a losing battle to return to the starting lineup over Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, scorer of Everton's last-gasp equaliser in their 2-2 draw with European rivals Brentford last weekend.

Expect the former Chelsea man to line up in an unchanged attacking quartet with Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye and in-form striker Beto, who boasts a terrific four goal involvements from his last two Premier League games - three of his own and one assist.

Since February 28, no player in the Premier League has scored more goals than Beto's five - Brentford's Igor Thiago boasts the same number - and the Guinea-Bissau international will certainly keep Thierno Barry at bay again.

Further back, England World Cup hopeful James Garner and the veteran Idrissa Gueye have formed an effective midfield partnership, while Moyes should also see no need to alter his backline.

Sunday's game could be Seamus Coleman's final taste of Merseyside derby action as a player, but the 37-year-old will have to make do with a substitute cameo at the very best.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up against Everton

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