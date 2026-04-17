Liverpool lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League Merseyside derby as Alexander Isak decision made

By Ben Knapton | 17 Apr 2026 18:42

Liverpool play their first match since Hugo Ekitike's devastating Achilles rupture on Sunday, when the Reds head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the very first time to contest a Premier League Merseyside derby with Everton.

The French striker will be helplessly watching on from the sidelines on Sunday, and likely for the next eight to nine months, after he was stretchered off with the season-ending injury against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

At the same time, Alexander Isak is still working his way back to full fitness after his leg fracture and is not yet ready to play a full 90-minute match, but Arne Slot will surely still start the Swede this weekend.

Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah are emergency number nine options, but the former should instead be restored to his favoured right-wing role, while Rio Ngumoha is deserving of a start on the left flank too.

Florian Wirtz will act as the creative focal point if 17-year-old Ngumoha does get the nod for the derby, in a move that could see Dominik Szoboszlai start at right-back over Jeremie Frimpong, given the latter's fitness troubles and Joe Gomez's absence with discomfort.

Szoboszlai in defence could mean Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones - taking the place of the under-performing Alexis Mac Allister - pair up in the engine room, in front of an Andy Robertson-less defence as the Scotsman settles for a place on the bench in his last Merseyside derby.

In contrast, as number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker is still a couple of weeks away from his return from injury, Giorgi Mamardashvili will experience his first taste of Merseyside derby day on the field.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Liverpool

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Everton vs. Liverpool: