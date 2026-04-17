Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 17 Apr 2026 00:00

In the final Ligue 1 fixture of the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain will seek to pad or maintain their lead atop the table when hosting European contenders Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

A 3-1 win over Toulouse earlier this month has the reigning champions currently four points clear of Lens heading into this weekend, while Lyon moved up to fifth thanks to a 2-0 triumph at home to Lorient.

Match preview

With seven matches remaining, the Ligue 1 title race is now PSG’s to lose as they hold a game in hand on Lens, who have faltered in recent matches.

As we saw in 2025, Luis Enrique’s men seem to be peaking at the perfect time once again this year, riding a six-match winning run across all competitions into this weekend.

Les Parisiens have won their last three competitive fixtures at the Parc des Princes, outscoring those three opponents by a combined margin of 10-3.

By winning each of their remaining seven league fixture they will equal their points total from the end of the 2024-25 campaign (84).

On the other hand, a defeat could keep the title race alive, while it would also mark the first time this side suffer more than one top-flight defeat in a calendar year since 2023.

They have emerged victorious from their last six Ligue 1 meetings with Lyon, winning this exact fixture a season ago by a 3-1 score.

© Imago / PsnewZ

At last, Olympique Lyonnais returned to winning ways last week, as they are back in a Europa League position for the time being.

That victory ended their six-match winless run in the top flight, putting them within two points of Lille for third and an automatic berth in the League Phase of the Champions League heading into this matchday.

Their margin for error is razor-thin as they are a mere two points above Monaco for seventh and a spot outside of Europe.

Paulo Fonseca has seen his side drop points in their last four Ligue 1 away matches, failing to score on those previous two occasions.

Meanwhile, they have won two of their three away games this season against teams currently in the top four, blanking both Lille and Lens 1-0 last year.

Les Gones are two wins away from equalling their total from the entire 2024-25 campaign, when they claimed 17 triumphs altogether.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

PSG’s Champions League triumph this week might have come at a cost, with Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes suffering knocks, while Fabian Ruiz has a sore knee and Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha is dealing with a hamstring strain.

Ousmane Dembele, who netted a brace in their 2-0 victory over Liverpool on Tuesday, had another two goals in their previous Ligue 1 fixture, with Goncalo Ramos netting in stoppage time versus Toulouse.

Over at Lyon, Malick Fofana has a sore ankle, Pavel Sulc is questionable due to physical discomfort, Ernest Nuamah is out because of a cruciate ligament injury, while Nicolas Tagliafico will be suspended.

Roman Yaremchuk and Corentin Tolisso scored second-half goals for them against Lorient, while Dominik Greif made six stops to collect his league-leading 11th clean sheet of the campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fernandez; Barcola, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Grief; Kango, Mata, Niakhate, Abner; Maitland-Niles, Tessmann; Karabec, Tolisso, Moreira; Yaremchuk

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Lyon

Lyon's airtight defensive setup can frustrate the most potent sides in this competition, something we have witnessed many times this season.

However, PSG are just as stingy defensively while being incredibly opportunistic over the past few weeks across all competitions, something we believe will propel them to another big victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.